Tow truck driver leads a nomadic and hectic life in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
ESTERO, Fla., — Hurricane Ian ruined hundreds of thousands of vehicles in South Florida this fall. They were found tossed, submerged and drying out on roads, barrier islands, canals, garages and driveways. It was a bonanza for tow truck drivers, who got inundated with work, lifting and moving wrecked and waterlogged vehicles.
A new PA law requires you to clear snow and ice off your car before driving, or risk a ticket
On Christmas Day in 2005, Christine Lambert was killed when a piece of ice fell from a passing truck and crashed through her windshield. To prevent deaths like hers, Pennsylvania lawmakers unanimously passed "Christine's Law" in July. In the past, drivers couldn't be pulled over for snow buildup. They could...
