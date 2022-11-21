ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Faces Rejection, Why BTC Could Resume Its Downtrend

Bitcoin value struggled to clear the $17,000 resistance. BTC appears to be forming a double prime sample and would possibly dive under the $16,000 assist. Bitcoin tried an upside break above the $17,000 resistance, however failed. The value is buying and selling above $16,300 and the 100 hourly easy transferring...
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin Jump on Release of Fed Minutes

Crypto followed U.S. stocks upward Wednesday on signs that the Fed may shift to smaller interest rate hikes. Bitcoin jumped slightly on the release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes from its November meeting, the captured discussion suggesting that the central bank may make smaller interest rate increases going forward.
u.today

Coinbase (COIN) Stock Plunges to New Record Low

The shares of Coinbase, the leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, have collapsed to a new low of $40.61. It is now down a staggering 90% from the all-time high of $429 that was achieved in April 2021. This was the month Coinbase became a publicly traded company. Coinbase’s stock has been...
coinchapter.com

Everything You Need to Know About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and Its Dissolution FUD

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Regular market players may have come across Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). The world’s largest crypto fund became popular nearly a decade ago after offering an alternative solution for investors who didn’t, or couldn’t, invest directly in Bitcoin (BTC) With the advent of...
coinchapter.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Why DOGE Could Surge Above This Hurdle

Dogecoin price is holding the key $0.0720 support zone. DOGE is trading inside a contracting triangle with resistance near $0.085 on the daily chart. There could be a strong rally if there is a clear move above $0.085 and then $0.090. New Delhi(Coinchapter): DOGE price is recovering higher from the...
cryptopotato.com

Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet

Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
e-cryptonews.com

Best Website to Invest in Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency and digital payment system. It is the first decentralized peer-to-peer payment network, and it is also the largest. Bitcoin was invented by an unknown person or group of people under the name Satoshi Nakamoto and released as open-source software in 2009. The system is peer-to-peer, and transactions take place between users directly, without an intermediary. These transactions are verified by network nodes through the use of cryptography and recorded in a public distributed ledger called a blockchain.
u.today

Bitcoin Might Reach $149K After Next Halving Cycle: Pantera Capital

cryptoslate.com

Massive staked Ethereum withdrawals by whales allow arbitrageurs to profit

Lido (LDO) staked Ethereum (stETH) traded at a discount to Ethereum (ETH) on Curve after a whale removed 84,131 ETH ($101 million) from the protocol, allowing arbitrageurs to profit from the situation. Peckshield also reported that a whale withdrew 42,400 stETH from Aave. Lookonchain reported that an MEV bot arbitraged...

