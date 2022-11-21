Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung wants to finish Android 13 update rollout next month, two months ahead of schedule
In recent years, Samsung has taken its time with updating its mobile product stack to new versions of Android, albeit not to the same extent as the likes of LG. Last month’s One UI 5 release schedule implied that this would be the case for Android 13 too, with Samsung giving itself until February 2023 to finish up with the Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s and the Galaxy A04s.
notebookcheck.net
Diesel Griffed Gen 6: Fossil Group releases another Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus smartwatch with Wear OS 3
The Fossil Group has expanded its smartwatch offering with the Diesel Gen 6 Griffed, the first by the subsidiary in two years. Unsurprisingly, the new smartwatch features Fossil Gen 6 design cues, with a round AMOLED display surrounded by thick bezels, two physical buttons and a digital crown protected by a guard.
notebookcheck.net
Anbernic RG505: OLED gaming handheld launches for US$147.99 with Android 12
Anbernic has introduced the RG505, another in a long line of gaming handhelds that the company has released this year. Based on the Unisoc Tiger T618, the RG505 utilises 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of eMMC flash storage, plus a 5,000 mAh battery. For reference, the Unisoc Tiger T618 has two ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores, six Cortex-A55 CPU cores and a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.
notebookcheck.net
WEWATCH V51P projector announced with white noise feature and 350-in image
The WEWATCH V51P projector has been announced. The company claims that it is the first projector to offer a white noise feature, which could improve your sleep health or help you focus when meditating. You can turn off the white noise with a timer after falling asleep to avoid consuming energy through the night. Several sounds are available for the white noise tool, including bird calls, waves and a train; WEWATCH has said it chose these noises based on consumer research.
notebookcheck.net
Stark Xiaomi 13 price hike over Xiaomi 12 causes leaker to justify rationale
It has been reported that the Xiaomi 13 series could be slapped with price tags that are 15% to 20% higher than those for the smartphones in the Xiaomi 12 range. While the regular Xiaomi 12 was released in China with a price tag of 3,699 yuan (currently about US$517), the base model of the Xiaomi 13 range could end up costing from around 4,500 yuan (US$629) according to one Chinese-language outlet.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13: Leaker describes new 50 MP camera sensor with OIS and 120 W fast charging for upcoming flagship
Digital Chat Station claims to have learned of more Xiaomi 13 details just a few days after Xiaomi confirmed the smartphone’s reliance on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. With the design of the Xiaomi 13 already known, Digital Chat Station asserts that Xiaomi will equip the device with a 1080p AMOLED display rather than a 1220p one like the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets Android 13-based One UI 5 update
With half a decade of security updates guaranteed, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 should receive four major Android upgrades. Released back in August 2021 with Android 11 and One UI 3.1.1, this handset received Android 12 with One UI 4 already. Now, the time has come for Android 13 and One UI 5.0 to hit it as well.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 and X90 Pro launch with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, Zeiss-tuned cameras and 120Hz AMOLED displays
Vivo has launched the new and extremely premium X90 Pro+ Android 13 smartphone with the latest top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor today. However, there is also an X90 and an X90 Pro ready to grab attention too with the potentially comparable MediaTek Dimensity 9200 in very similar updated designs.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei MatePad SE: Budget tablet arrives in Europe for €149.99
Huawei is now selling the MatePad SE in Europe, albeit the 10.4-inch version, not the 10.1-inch edition that launched earlier this year. While the 10.1-inch edition relies on the Kirin 710A, the 10.4-inch MatePad SE utilises the more powerful Snapdragon 680. For reference, the latter has four ARM Cortex-A73 performance cores, four Cortex-A53 cores and an Adreno 610 GPU.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm unveils Oryon Arm-based custom CPU cores coming to mobile PCs in 2023
The Oryon CPU core will be compatible with the Snapdragon platform, so it should be powering Qualcomm's upcoming Windows on Arm devices, but the technology can also be scaled for smartphones, AI-assisted driving, VR/AR and networking devices. With the Nuvia acquisition, Qualcomm signaled that it has serious plans to take...
notebookcheck.net
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Premium earbuds to land Qualcomm aptX Lossless support
It has not been long since Bose announced the QuietComfort Earbuds II, but it has already revealed that a new feature will soon be heading to the premium earbuds. Introduced in early September for US$299, Bose bills the QuietComfort Earbuds as offering the 'world's best noise cancellation'. While that claim does not reference the earbuds' audio quality, Bose may soon have reason to brag about the QuietComfort Earbuds II in this regard too.
notebookcheck.net
YouTuber burns Nvidia by building AMD-based gaming rig with Ryzen 5 5600X and Radeon RX 6800 XT for less than an RTX 4080 at MSRP
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 hasn’t been shown much love by the gaming community, with retailers apparently struggling to shift their stock (although one happy side effect is that scalpers on eBay will also be ruing a purchase). The card was released with an MSRP of US$1,199, which is US$400 shy of the seemingly vastly superior RTX 4090 unit. With unspectacular specifications that have generally failed to impress the tech world, the RTX 4080 may soon witness a massive price cut to help boost sales, while one YouTuber has suggested that viewers should just build a whole gaming PC for around the same money instead.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Specifications detailed for Moto X40 global model
Yogesh Brar has provided specifications for the Edge 40 Pro, a smartphone that is thought to be the global version of the upcoming Motorola X40. Having been spotted on AnTuTu and TENAA ahead of its Chinese release, it may be early 2023 before Motorola introduces the Edge 40 Pro globally. If the Edge 30 Pro is anything to go by, then its successor could launch in late January.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Reno9 Pro Plus debuts as the world's first 16GB RAM-only Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1-powered smartphone
The OPPO Reno series has a new flagship today (November 24, 2022). The 9 Pro+ is the OEM's inaugural Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered smartphone, and is also its latest MariSiicon X-augmented device. The "Dual Core" system is turned to the purposes of portrait photography in the Pro+, the only Reno9...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13: Lu Weibing teases new flagship series release later this month
There are only a few days left in November, but Xiaomi may still sneak in a product release before December rolls around. Seemingly, the Xiaomi 13 series could be up next, with Lu Weibing teasing as much on Chinese social media. For reference, Weibing is the President of Xiaomi Group China and oversees the Redmi brand.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mini 3: FCC sighting and hands-on photo surface for DJI Mini 2 successor
It seems that DJI has yet another drone planned, having just announced the Mavic 3M with five cameras. According to multiple sources, the company is on the verge of releasing the Mini 3, a cheaper alternative to the Mini 3 Pro that also debuted earlier this year. While DJI has not teased the Mini 3 yet, the FCC has already certified the device in the US, generally a nailed-on sign of an imminent product release.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch D receives new features with latest HarmonyOS 2.1 update
Huawei has brought new features to the Watch D, one of several high-end smartwatches that the company sells. Released globally last month, the Watch D features an on-watch blood pressure cuff, ECG functionality and Huawei’s suite of health tracking software for €399 in the Eurozone and £349.99 in the UK.
notebookcheck.net
RingConn: Oura Ring 3 competitor lands on Indiegogo for US$149
RingConn is now selling its first Smart Ring on Indiegogo, having introduced the device earlier this month. As we discussed at the time, the RingConn is lightweight and can track numerous health metrics, including Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and sleep quality. In short, RingConn promises its Smart Ring to deliver more features than the Oura Ring 3 while also being significantly cheaper to boot.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung releases FIFA World Cup 2022-themed update for Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
While Samsung is not an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the company has sought to bring a flavour of this year’s tournament to the Galaxy Watch5 series with its latest update. According to the company’s changelog, the November 2022 update introduces a new ‘Ball’ watch face, an overview of which we have provided below. As with other One UI Watch interfaces, the Ball watch face contains a few customisation options, with nearly 40 colour combinations to choose from, as well as options for setting a complication and hand colours.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A34 renders and dimensions leak online
@OnLeaks has collaborated with Giznext to leak renders of the Galaxy A34, the presumed successor of the Galaxy A33 5G. In recent years, Samsung has stuck with a similar formula for Galaxy A3x smartphones, with the Galaxy A32, Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A33 5G all looking alike. Based on the renders embedded below, the Galaxy A34 continues with this theme, albeit with a few changes.
Comments / 0