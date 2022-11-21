ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Tom Brady's Son

Even following his divorce to longtime wife Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady is making family a priority. On Wednesday, Brady had his oldest son, Jack, with him at practice with the Buccaneers. "My inspiration," Brady wrote in a photo posted on Instagram. The photo shows Brady watching his son playing quarterback...
FanSided

Three Chiefs free agent signings to be thankful for

The Kansas City Chiefs are rolling through their competition in 2022, and fans should be thankful for these free agent additions this past offseason. On Thanksgiving, people will gather in the name of food, camaraderie, and end the day with some mediocre football matchups. It is a Thanksgiving tradition. The Kansas City Chiefs have not had a Thanksgiving Day game in decades, but that is okay. The Chiefs would rather play in February anyway.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Kadarius Toney will be out for Chiefs vs. Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs will be missing wide receiver Kadarius Toney when they suit up to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. The Kansas City Chiefs got a mixture of good news and bad news on the injury front as they wrapped up their final practice session of the week before hosting the Los Angeles Rams. Perhaps the biggest news of all, however, is that wide receiver Kadarius Toney is going to be unable to play and has been designated as out for Sunday afternoon’s matchup.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Why William Jackson III injury update is bad news for Commanders

The Washington Commanders’ signing of William Jackson is one of the franchise’s worst offseason moves in recent memory. Viewed as the crown jewel of the Commanders’ extensive free agent splurge in 2020, Jackson’s tenure in the nation’s capital was marred by injuries, penalties and allowing explosive plays largely due to miscommunication and a failure to get acclimated to the team’s zone defense.
WASHINGTON, DC
WFRV Local 5

Packers rookie OL Sean Rhyan gets 6-game suspension for PEDs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The penalty means the third-round draft pick out of UCLA must sit out the rest of the regular season. NFL officials announced the suspension Friday. The […]
GREEN BAY, WI
