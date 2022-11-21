ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

20-year-old man accused in shooting that left another man dead on street in Fort Worth

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

A 20 year-old man was booked into jail Sunday night in connection with a Nov. 11 fatal shooting in east Fort Worth that left another man dead on street.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on a motive.

Jail records identified the suspect as Trevor Johnson, who faces a charge of murder in the shooting death of Ernesto Gomez, 20, of Fort Worth.

Johnson, also of Fort Worth, was booked into the Fort Worth Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Gomez died from a gunshot wound to his head and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 4300 block of Panola Avenue on the night of Nov. 11.

A 911 caller stated their brother was shot and was in the middle of the street, according to a preliminary police report.

Police found the man with apparent gunshot wounds on his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives identified everyone involved in the shooting that night, but an arrest was not made until Sunday.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death of 67-Year-Old Arlington Grandmother

A North Texas family is grieving a heartbreaking loss just as the holiday season gets underway, which they say simply won't be the same again. Maricela Moreno, 67, died after she was hit by a car Sunday in Arlington. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Park Row Drive and Susan Drive, about one block east of Texas 360.
ARLINGTON, TX
