Cambridge teacher becomes Captain Cool Kid

By day, Nate Brown is a mild-mannered kindergarten teacher at Cambridge Primary School.

On the weekends, though, Brown turns into his alter ego: Captain Cool Kid.

When it comes to creating children’s music, it’s hard to find someone cooler than Captain Cool … er, Brown. He has created one children’s music album titled “Songs 4 Every 1,” and he already is at work on a second album.

What’s more, Brown won on one of the days of the Minnesota State Fair’s Amateur Talent Contest. And while he did not win the overall title, he earned a chance to perform on the Grandstand on Sept. 4 and received glowing reviews.

All in a day’s work for Captain Cool Kid, who admits that his superhero moniker is a bit of a goof.

“It came from me not thinking that I’m a cool person at all,” said Brown, a 2015 graduate of Forest Lake Area High School. “I even have a song titled, ‘Cooler Than Me.’

“I’m interested in looking at what ‘coolness’ is.”

It seems as if he may already have found it. But it was not an easy route to becoming Captain Cool Kid.

Learning how to be cool

Brown started taking piano lessons in kindergarten and loved it. At least at first.

“It was not hard to sell my mom on piano lessons,” Brown said. “But about five years into the lessons, things got a little more challenging. That’s when I wanted to quit – but my mom made me stay with it.”

Brown admitted the problem wasn’t with lessons, but with practice.

“The act of practicing became hard,” he said. “If you want to be good at anything, some things get easier, but a lot more things become difficult. The act of playing things over and over again is essential if you want to play an instrument; but that can also be naturally frustrating for a child.”

That was the point where Brown began taking lessons from Bill Munson.

“He really invigorated my interest in music,” Brown said of Munson. “Now that I could play the piano proficiently, he really catered to my interests, the types of music I liked. …

“Instead of playing classical music, I began to play music I was passionate about. And I never felt like giving up after that.”

Eventually Brown played in the band and Symphonic Winds ensembles at Forest Lake, and he also played in the Youth Band and Praise Team bands at Faith Lutheran Church in Forest Lake. Eventually he attended Wisconsin-River Falls and received an elementary education degree with a music minor.

Then Gerald the Elephant entered his life.

Brown played that role in a musical titled “Elephant & Piggie: We Are in a Play” in 2018 with the Lakeshore Players Theater in White Bear Lake, and a light bulb went off.

“That’s where I got the idea to write children’s music,” he said. “I loved doing children’s theater, and I loved teaching children. So why wouldn’t I make music for them?

“But I really didn’t make a connection with that audience until then.”

Learning how to be Captain Cool Kid

For the next three years Brown began recording an album that was titled “Songs 4 Every 1” and was released in 2021.

“I just used a keyboard; all of the instruments on the album were created on the keyboard,” he said. “But I try to make them sound as real as I can.”

Brown found the process of creating an album both easy and difficult.

“The thought that goes into children’s music isn’t any easier than it is for adult music,” Brown said. “In terms of things to write about it, though, I think it’s easier to find topics.

“There’s a lot of untapped potential. For example, I have a song titled, ‘Won’t You Stop Yelling” that is about parents yelling, and how annoying it can be. There are a number of unique things that children experience.

“The actual recording involved matching the beats of the different instruments together, and that’s very difficult. It’s not super-fun, especially in that moment.”

What can be fun is having ideas in the middle of the production.

“My last song is an instrumental called, ‘The Funniest Song in the World,’” Brown said. “I had planned for it to be completely instrumental, but at the last second, I added a sound bite of a kid laughing just to see what it sounded like. It just added so much, so I added more children’s laughter. I didn’t plan it, but it added so much to the song.”

Brown hopes that everyone – not just children – gives his music a listen.

“When people hear the phrase, ‘children’s music,’ they probably hear songs about A-B-C’s or nursery rhymes,” Brown said. “Those are good, and there’s a lot of great children’s music out there.

“But my hope is to make music that everyone can enjoy, even though the primary audience is kids. It’s kind of like the Muppets: It’s very entertaining for everyone, even though the main audience is kids.”

The album “Songs 4 Every 1” can be heard on Spotify, and it can be purchased on Bandcamp (CaptainCoolKid.bandcamp.com).

Bringing Captain Cool Kid to the public

Brown said his plan was not to play at this year’s state fair.

“I’ve been wanting to perform this album, and other songs that I have written, for a very long time,” he said. “But it’s a fairly niche audience. It’s not that I don’t believe I would do well at it; it’s just hard to break in whatever the children’s music scene is.”

“But my mom mentioned playing at the state fair. I just wanted to play for an audience – hopefully an audience with a lot of kids. I never intended to try and win a talent show; I just wanted kids to hear these songs that I think are worth hearing.”

The reaction by the audience was favorable.

“There was lots of laughter – in a good way,” Brown said. “The song involved me making breakfast for myself, but a lot imaginary people keep coming to my door, so I have to make breakfast for them.”

The reaction by the judges was a first-place win in the Open Division of the Amateur Talent Contest at on Aug. 28, which guaranteed him a spot in the finals. And while he did not win in the finals, the opportunity has fueled his desire to continue to create children’s music and to perform.

“The future that I want would be very similar to right now, because I have a lot to be thankful for,” Brown said. “I would just ask for more audiences – more places to play, so it’s not just me playing music by myself. I’d like more listeners.”

Brown said the journey has helped him better understand what it means to be “cool.”

“One conclusion that I’ve arrived at is that ‘coolness’ is something that comes and goes,” he said. “As you go through life, what’s cool at age 5 won’t be cool at age 10, and what’s cool at age 10 won’t be cool at age 15.

“It’s something many people chase, but I’ve also concluded that it doesn’t matter. Being cool is something that is very frivolous.”

Looking back, Brown thanks his mom, Lisa, and his piano teachers, Jean Reiners and Bill Munson, for helping him grow his love of music.

“And I thank my cousin, Neil Peterson, who grew up in Scandia and listened to every song I made for the first album – he would listen to the songs, then tell me what (he) thought of them,” Brown said.

“And I would thank a piano student that I once had by the name of Willow Driscoll. She appears on the last song [of the first album].

“I wanted a sound bite of a child saying goodbye, and I asked her to say goodbye into a microphone. She and her sister River said goodbye. I wanted it to be a ‘sweet’ goodbye; instead it’s a goodbye you would get from a 4-year-old, a very authentic goodbye.”

And to Captain Cool Kid, that was very cool indeed.