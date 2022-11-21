Not only is this one of the most complicated questions I get – it’s also one of the most contentious. “Native” in horticulture is a relative term and one without a set definition, much like “natural” in food marketing. One might better ask “is this plant native to Colorado?” or, “is this plant native to the western United States?” Even then, how useful is the term native for the gardener?

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO