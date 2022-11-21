Read full article on original website
Creating A Fairy Garden
Plants have a way of unlocking our childlike wonder. Gardening allows us to express our creativity outside, and houseplants give us the freedom to design our own personal oasis indoors. But what if there was a way to create tiny landscapes in our homes, complete with real soil, miniature plants, and life-like figurines?
Winter Watering for the Front Range
Those of us who have spent a few years (or more) on the Front Range knows that winter here doesn’t look like winter in much of the country. As far as I’m concerned, this is a good thing; I don’t enjoy days of grey skies and persistent snow cover. Our woody landscape plants, however, would say otherwise.
What is a Native Plant?
Not only is this one of the most complicated questions I get – it’s also one of the most contentious. “Native” in horticulture is a relative term and one without a set definition, much like “natural” in food marketing. One might better ask “is this plant native to Colorado?” or, “is this plant native to the western United States?” Even then, how useful is the term native for the gardener?
