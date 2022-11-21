Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested after leading Delano police officers on a pursuit and throwing out two guns from the car during the chase. According to Delano police, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at around 8:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic enforcement stop in the area of County Line Road and Browning Road, for an observed vehicle code violation.

