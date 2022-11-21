ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in central Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were dispatched to a report of man walking on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99, just south of the California Avenue off-ramp. A short time later, callers advised […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD: Possible suspect identified in major injury hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man has been named a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Buck Owens Boulevard. Joseph Douglas is wanted in connection with Monday’s crash in the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard, police said. A vehicle described only as a dark-colored sedan hit a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Delano man arrested after leading officers on pursuit, 2 guns found

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested after leading Delano police officers on a pursuit and throwing out two guns from the car during the chase. According to Delano police, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at around 8:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic enforcement stop in the area of County Line Road and Browning Road, for an observed vehicle code violation.
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP investigates hit-and-run after man found dead on Weedpatch Highway

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — CHP is looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash after a man was found dead on Weedpatch Highway Tuesday morning. According to CHP, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at around 3:20 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible body in the roadway on Weedpatch Highway, south of Kerrnita Road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman admitted fatally shooting boyfriend outside Rosamond motel: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives told Gabriela Martinez they had “overwhelming” evidence she killed her boyfriend the night of Nov. 9. They had surveillance video showing her waving and pointing a gun while arguing with 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel. The video captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash after […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two people arrested after drug bust in southwest Bakersfield: BPD

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department seized illegal drugs and loaded guns in a drug bust on a home in southwest Bakersfield. Officials served a search warrant for a home in the 3500 block of Ashe Road near White Lane. on November 22 around 9:30 p.m. During...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Suspect arrested in repeated hate crime vandalism of Delano church

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Delano police have arrested a suspect they believe vandalized a local church three times. They said 33-year-old Kyle Lewis Sison is accused of painting racial slurs on the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Delano. Security camera footage caught him spray painting the...
DELANO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Arrest made in connection with Delano church hate crime: DPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a hate crime and vandalism against the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Police identified the suspect as Kyle Lewis Sison, 33, of Delano. Sison was arrested on suspicion of hate crime and vandalism offenses, according to the police […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022

A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

