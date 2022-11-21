Read full article on original website
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99 at around 10:30 a.m. According to the officials, a bicyclist was hit, and then the suspect fled the scene before the police could arrive.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in central Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were dispatched to a report of man walking on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99, just south of the California Avenue off-ramp. A short time later, callers advised […]
Man fatally struck by SUV on Hwy 99 northbound
A man is dead after being hit by an SUV on Highway 99 northbound, south of California Avenue at 8:54 p.m. on Thursday, November 24th.
Two-year-old killed as driver backs up car on Thanksgiving morning
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A family is in mourning after a two-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle backing out of a driveway on Thanksgiving morning in southeast Bakersfield. According to CHP, a call for a crash came in at around 10:08 a.m. in the 500 block...
Toddler dies in tragic Thanksgiving Day driveway car accident
California Highway Patrol reports that a toddler was accidentally run over by someone as they were backing their car out of a residential driveway.
BPD: Possible suspect identified in major injury hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man has been named a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Buck Owens Boulevard. Joseph Douglas is wanted in connection with Monday’s crash in the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard, police said. A vehicle described only as a dark-colored sedan hit a […]
BPD identify possible suspect in early morning pedestrian hit-and-run
The pedestrian had "life-threatening" injuries and was taken to a hospital. BPD believes they have found the car involved.
Delano Police recover two unregistered handguns following traffic pursuit
Omar Ramos Valdez, 27, was booked into Kern County Central Receiving Tuesday on evading police and multiple firearms-related charges.
Delano man arrested after leading officers on pursuit, 2 guns found
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested after leading Delano police officers on a pursuit and throwing out two guns from the car during the chase. According to Delano police, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at around 8:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic enforcement stop in the area of County Line Road and Browning Road, for an observed vehicle code violation.
Police searching for suspect after pedestrian is struck in Bakersfield
Officials say the victim had "life-threatening" injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He is listed in critical condition.
CHP investigates hit-and-run after man found dead on Weedpatch Highway
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — CHP is looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash after a man was found dead on Weedpatch Highway Tuesday morning. According to CHP, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at around 3:20 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible body in the roadway on Weedpatch Highway, south of Kerrnita Road.
Woman admitted fatally shooting boyfriend outside Rosamond motel: docs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives told Gabriela Martinez they had “overwhelming” evidence she killed her boyfriend the night of Nov. 9. They had surveillance video showing her waving and pointing a gun while arguing with 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel. The video captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash after […]
Two people arrested after drug bust in southwest Bakersfield: BPD
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department seized illegal drugs and loaded guns in a drug bust on a home in southwest Bakersfield. Officials served a search warrant for a home in the 3500 block of Ashe Road near White Lane. on November 22 around 9:30 p.m. During...
Suspect arrested in repeated hate crime vandalism of Delano church
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Delano police have arrested a suspect they believe vandalized a local church three times. They said 33-year-old Kyle Lewis Sison is accused of painting racial slurs on the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Delano. Security camera footage caught him spray painting the...
Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
Arrest made in connection with Delano church hate crime: DPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a hate crime and vandalism against the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Police identified the suspect as Kyle Lewis Sison, 33, of Delano. Sison was arrested on suspicion of hate crime and vandalism offenses, according to the police […]
Man pleads no contest to second-degree murder in shooting over cough syrup
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After fatally shooting a man during a drug deal, Darius Poole ran through a Bakersfield neighborhood where he fell into a swimming pool, according to police reports. He got out and got away but police were able to quickly identify him — they found his wallet in the pool, reports say. […]
Man who allegedly drove over woman sleeping in Jefferson Park appears in court
Twenty-one-year-old Hector Manuel Robles was arrested for his role in the death of a woman on July 12th, 2022 in Jefferson Park.
2 Arrested for Alleged DUI at Scene of Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A three-vehicle traffic collision occurred on California Avenue and Oak Street around 10:07 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 in the city of Bakersfield where two people were seen taken into custody for alleged DUI by Bakersfield Police officers at the scene. It is unknown if any of...
Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022
A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
