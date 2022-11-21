Police arrest driver in Lake Worth hit-and-run pedestrian collision in which woman died

A 30-year-old driver who police said struck a pedestrian with a sport utility vehicle in Lake Worth and continued on was arrested on Monday.

Zenaida Gonzalez was booked on suspicion of of failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving death, Lake Worth police said.

Gonzalez early Saturday struck with the vehicle Andrea Hendrickson, 42, police said.

Hendrickson died in the 4200 block of Boat Club Road in the south lanes.

Based on evidence left at the scene, police believed that the suspect’s vehicle was a blue 2018 to 2021 Chevrolet Equinox with right front damage. Using surveillance video and license plate readers, police said that they found such a vehicle at a private residence approximately 3/4 of a mile north of the collision scene.

Inside the residence, detectives found Gonzalez, who police said admitted to being involved in the collision.