How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban
Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
Changes Finally Coming to Ease Traffic at Acadia National Park
There are always so many cars in the peak of the season. Look at those license plates. Massachusetts. New York. New Hampshire. And of course Maine. Acadia is so amazing and we are so lucky to have it. The plan to make visiting Acadia more efficient, if you haven’t heard,...
Light Up Eastern + Central Maine in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV
As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
Hancock County Sheriff’s Charities and County Commissioners Team up to Keep Maine Warm
Mainers are going to be facing a severe crisis this winter. The price of home heating oil is fluctuating between $6 and $7 a gallon. For Mainers who are heating with heating oil, that means a tankful of home heating oil will cost close to $1000. We have been blessed with the mild fall, but now with temperatures dipping into the 20's and snow, furnaces are kicking on.
Maine Voters Say Yes to Another 4 Years with Governor Janet Mills
Maine residents have voted Janet Mills to another term as Governor. It was an unusual campaign, with the current Governor of Maine seeking re-election against a candidate who had already served two terms in that office, from 2011 to 2019. The two were challenged by Independent candidate, Dr. Sam Hunkler, who is a semi-retired physician from Downeast Maine. A large number of voters turned out to fill out their ballots, and in the end, Governor Janet Mills was declared the winner. The Associated Press made the announcement just before 1 am, but former Governor Paul LePage had not yet conceded, at last report.
