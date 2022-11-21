ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewickley, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Nov. 25, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Luminate Leechburg event to kick off the holiday season. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area churches, places of worship hold holiday events, services

Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Beth Samuel Jewish Center is at 810 Kennedy Drive in Ambridge. For more information, visit bethsamuel.org. Christ Church at Grove Farm. Sunday services are at 9 a.m. (traditional) and 11:15 a.m. (modern). Christ Church at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 25-27

Shopping, seminars, Santa and more are in the news this weekend in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present “Thanksgiving Tradition: Strauss Family Favorites” at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave. in the Cultural District. Former PSO Concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley returns to...
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Botanic Garden hosts 'Dazzling Nights' holiday light show

A million glittering lights will illuminate the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden during “Dazzling Nights,” an immersive pop-up light installation running Nov. 27 to Jan. 1. Features of the night-time, winter wonderland display will include an interactive lighted walkway, a forest of light and fog evoking the aurora borealis and a 65-foot tunnel of white lights, all enhanced with holiday music.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Small Business Saturday national movement gains momentum across region

On the Saturday after Black Friday across America, shopping small can lead to big gains for businesses and customers alike. Small Business Saturday is an annual post-holiday shopping day celebrated nationwide that encourages shoppers to buy from small, local community businesses. Created by American Express in 2010 during a nationwide...
CBS Pittsburgh

Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
Ted Rivers

Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop

Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘A huge drinking night’: South Side businesses prepare for busy Thanksgiving eve

PITTSBURGH — Businesses on the South Side are prepared for a big Thanksgiving eve. “We expect to get super busy. It’s a huge drinking night,” Urban Tap Manager Kayla Pecina said. “It’s pretty huge. This pre-holiday can be kind of difficult with people trying to save money for Christmas, so we really depend on this night to get us through the holiday slow season.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: Local TV stations set holiday programs

This year, broadcast networks have gone all-in on holiday programs, including CBS’s new animated special “Reindeer in Here” (9 p.m. Nov. 29) and three CBS holiday movies (8:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 18, 9 p.m. Dec. 11), PBS’s 2022 “Call the Midwife” holiday special (9 p.m. Dec. 25, WQED-TV) and Fox’s “Housebroken Christmas” (8:30 p.m. Dec. 4, WPGH-TV) and a three-night, holiday-themed mini-season of “LEGO Masters” (8 p.m. Dec. 19-21, WPGH-TV).
WFMZ-TV Online

Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request

Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
eyeofthehurricane.news

Christmas Light Shows 2022

Christmas lights are a holiday favorite for many. Here, I will be telling you about a few Christmas light displays that are in our area. Check them out if you can!. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland at Coopers Lake in Butler County is the most technically advanced drive-thru light show in the Pittsburgh region. The two-mile route features customized light displays where most are synchronized to music that can be enjoyed on your radio. At the end of the tour, visitors have the option to head inside for a small Christmas Village experience as well. It is open from November 18th to January 1st. You can get a ticket at https://shadrackchristmas.com/pittsburgh-butler-co-pa#gettickets.
wbut.com

Christmas Ornaments Stolen From Grove City Display

Police in neighboring Mercer County are asking for help getting to the bottom of a theft straight out of the holiday classic The Grinch. According to Grove City Police, four or five gnome Christmas ornaments were stolen from a holiday display in Grove City Memorial Park. The ornaments were last...
wtae.com

Thanksgiving holiday closings in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24, and all city, county, state and federal government offices will be closed for the holiday. Banks and post offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Mail will not be delivered. County golf courses and ice rinks will also be closed for the...
Ted Rivers

Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh

Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
