Christmas lights are a holiday favorite for many. Here, I will be telling you about a few Christmas light displays that are in our area. Check them out if you can!. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland at Coopers Lake in Butler County is the most technically advanced drive-thru light show in the Pittsburgh region. The two-mile route features customized light displays where most are synchronized to music that can be enjoyed on your radio. At the end of the tour, visitors have the option to head inside for a small Christmas Village experience as well. It is open from November 18th to January 1st. You can get a ticket at https://shadrackchristmas.com/pittsburgh-butler-co-pa#gettickets.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO