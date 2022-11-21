Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Victorian house tour, community Christmas celebrations, choral concert
• New Alexandria Center for Active Adults has bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays at the center, 207 W. Main St. Cost: $16, includes 16 bingo sheets. Specials available. Details: 724-668-7005. • Norwin Historical Society will sponsor a Homes for the Holidays House Tour, from 3:30 to 8 p.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shabbat morning services, Light Up Night events and more at Sewickley area churches, places of worship
Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. First Friday Family Services, 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Levin 1 Religious School students will lead. Oneg to follow. Religious school classroom day (in-person only), 9 a.m. Dec. 4. Kabbalat Shabbat Services (via Zoom), 7 p.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 25, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Luminate Leechburg event to kick off the holiday season. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area churches, places of worship hold holiday events, services
Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Beth Samuel Jewish Center is at 810 Kennedy Drive in Ambridge. For more information, visit bethsamuel.org. Christ Church at Grove Farm. Sunday services are at 9 a.m. (traditional) and 11:15 a.m. (modern). Christ Church at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 25-27
Shopping, seminars, Santa and more are in the news this weekend in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present “Thanksgiving Tradition: Strauss Family Favorites” at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave. in the Cultural District. Former PSO Concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley returns to...
Far more than a D-Day survivor, Bill Tingle was (for starters) a scientist, musician, poet, cookbook author, great dad
In talking about the life of William “Bill” Tingle III, “Where do we start?” is not just a saying. His daughter, Susan Krumpe, asked that question herself as she remembered her father Friday. Bill Tingle was a soldier, a scientist, an inventor, a sailboat racer, a...
wtae.com
Beaver County family invites Pittsburgh's Action News 4 to their Thanksgiving Day feast
MONACA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 wanted to get a taste of what a Western Pennsylvania family's Thanksgiving Day looked like. One family out of Monaca allowed us into their home while they celebrated their 12th Thanksgiving dinner together. "It's hit and miss each year of how many...
Pittsburgh Botanic Garden hosts 'Dazzling Nights' holiday light show
A million glittering lights will illuminate the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden during “Dazzling Nights,” an immersive pop-up light installation running Nov. 27 to Jan. 1. Features of the night-time, winter wonderland display will include an interactive lighted walkway, a forest of light and fog evoking the aurora borealis and a 65-foot tunnel of white lights, all enhanced with holiday music.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Small Business Saturday national movement gains momentum across region
On the Saturday after Black Friday across America, shopping small can lead to big gains for businesses and customers alike. Small Business Saturday is an annual post-holiday shopping day celebrated nationwide that encourages shoppers to buy from small, local community businesses. Created by American Express in 2010 during a nationwide...
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘CORRECT AN EGREGIOUS WRONG’…Bethel AME Church wants their land back in the Lower Hill
PASTOR DALE B. SNYDER OF BETHEL AME CHURCH. (PHOTOS BY J.L. MARTELLO) Bethel AME Church Pastor Dale B. Snyder has nothing but love for Epiphany Roman Catholic Church, which has a majority-White congregation, on the corner of Centre Avenue and Washington Place in the Lower Hill District. “But we wish...
Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time
NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop
Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
‘A huge drinking night’: South Side businesses prepare for busy Thanksgiving eve
PITTSBURGH — Businesses on the South Side are prepared for a big Thanksgiving eve. “We expect to get super busy. It’s a huge drinking night,” Urban Tap Manager Kayla Pecina said. “It’s pretty huge. This pre-holiday can be kind of difficult with people trying to save money for Christmas, so we really depend on this night to get us through the holiday slow season.”
Local Christmas tree farm preparing for busy weekend, feeling inflation impact
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pine Hill Farms in Evans City is opening on Friday. The owners are spending part of their Thanksgiving preparing for the big weekend ahead because they expect this year will be one of their busiest. ”We’ve received three times more calls this year than prior...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
TV Talk: Local TV stations set holiday programs
This year, broadcast networks have gone all-in on holiday programs, including CBS’s new animated special “Reindeer in Here” (9 p.m. Nov. 29) and three CBS holiday movies (8:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 18, 9 p.m. Dec. 11), PBS’s 2022 “Call the Midwife” holiday special (9 p.m. Dec. 25, WQED-TV) and Fox’s “Housebroken Christmas” (8:30 p.m. Dec. 4, WPGH-TV) and a three-night, holiday-themed mini-season of “LEGO Masters” (8 p.m. Dec. 19-21, WPGH-TV).
WFMZ-TV Online
Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
eyeofthehurricane.news
Christmas Light Shows 2022
Christmas lights are a holiday favorite for many. Here, I will be telling you about a few Christmas light displays that are in our area. Check them out if you can!. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland at Coopers Lake in Butler County is the most technically advanced drive-thru light show in the Pittsburgh region. The two-mile route features customized light displays where most are synchronized to music that can be enjoyed on your radio. At the end of the tour, visitors have the option to head inside for a small Christmas Village experience as well. It is open from November 18th to January 1st. You can get a ticket at https://shadrackchristmas.com/pittsburgh-butler-co-pa#gettickets.
wbut.com
Christmas Ornaments Stolen From Grove City Display
Police in neighboring Mercer County are asking for help getting to the bottom of a theft straight out of the holiday classic The Grinch. According to Grove City Police, four or five gnome Christmas ornaments were stolen from a holiday display in Grove City Memorial Park. The ornaments were last...
wtae.com
Thanksgiving holiday closings in the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24, and all city, county, state and federal government offices will be closed for the holiday. Banks and post offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Mail will not be delivered. County golf courses and ice rinks will also be closed for the...
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh
Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
