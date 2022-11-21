Houston Super Feast: Organizers facing ‘drastic decreases,’ asks for donations, volunteers for upcoming Thanksgiving event

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Turner, HPD Chief Finner walk through Galleria Mall to promote safe holiday shopping
HOUSTON – It’s the most wonderful time of the year. With holiday shopping in full effect, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner want Houstonians to spend, spend, spend but do so safely so you can avoid a nightmare before Christmas. “We want you to shop....
Super Feast serving up more than meals this Thanksgiving
"We've all been in a place where we needed a hand and to have somebody show up and give you a smile and give you what you need at that time, it's indescribable," an organizer said.
Click2Houston.com
LINKS: Here are the events featured in the 2022 Holiday Lights Spectacular
📺 WATCH THE 2022 HOLIDAY LIGHTS SPECTACULAR HERE SATURDAY AT 7 P.M. 🎄. Each year, KPRC 2 helps ring in the holiday season with our “Holiday Lights Spectacular”. The primetime special celebrates the many festive ways families in the Houston area can enjoy the season. Below you’ll...
Click2Houston.com
‘Give more than you get’: Retired chef feeds neighborhood for Thanksgiving
Katy, TX. – Jeffrey Williams, a retired chef, worked at the Houston Country Club for 34 years. This year, he decided it was time to pivot and while he continued on with his passion for cooking by helping the less fortunate. This Thanksgiving, Williams is giving a whole new...
Click2Houston.com
Good Samaritan helps deliver turkeys for 44th Annual Houston Super Feast after truck breaks down
HOUSTON – Thousands will gather for Super Feast and there’s a lot of work to get set up. but the kitchen is where a lot of the work is taking place. The event, which is hosted by City Wide Club, is organized with a lot of heart. According...
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a tour of Christmas lights in Houston’s must-see neighborhoods & holiday attractions
Pile in the car for a leisurely holiday drive or take a hot cocoa-fueled stroll while you ooh and ah at Houston’s most popular Christmas light displays—in residential neighborhoods and at city landmarks alike. Every year, Houston neighborhoods light up like a Christmas tree (literally), with homes, streets,...
Monkey's Tail gives hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals away every year
Monkey's Tail in Lindale Park continues holiday tradition of distributing food to those in need.
It's lit! Downtown Houston to feature 8 winter wonderlands with lights, ice skating, markets
Walking in a winter wonderland just became a reality. 🎅⛄🎄
Survey shows Houstonians are expected to spend nearly $1,600 per household this holiday season
Even though 42% of Houstonians said they're currently in a worse financial situation than in 2021, the survey found they plan to spend 14% more. Here's why.
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical List
Vintage warbirds are on display at a hanger at the Lone Star Flight Museum near Ellington Airfield in Clear Lake City, SE Houston.Photo byPi3.124/Creative Commons via Wikimedia.
fox26houston.com
How you can actually help the Houston homeless community
If you're like many people out there who want to give back to the homeless, listen up. It may not be a bright idea to pack to-go plates on Thanksgiving Day.
fox26houston.com
Houston man goes to incredible lengths to find beloved dog, helps save 15 others
HOUSTON - "I show up to Gallery Furniture and there's a little scruffy looking dog in the parking lot and he's trying to jump up and hug on anybody who will get near him," said Max Stubbs. It was love at first sight for Stubbs who named his new best...
Click2Houston.com
Happy Thanksgiving, Houston!
Hello Houston, welcome back and happy Thanksgiving! Here’s what you need to know:. If you’re going to enjoy some holiday apple cider with a little adult kick, just remember: don’t drink and drive. Plan your ride home ahead of time. Let’s keep everyone safe this Thanksgiving holiday.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Burn’s Original Bar-B-Que, Slim Thug, others provide more than 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals to community
HOUSTON – For decades, the Burns family has given out free hot Thanksgiving dinners to the community in need. Monday, Nov. 21, was no different. Once again, more than 1,000 families received good, hot free holiday soul food as the Burns’ family hosted their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway.
defendernetwork.com
Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds
Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
Click2Houston.com
Best bets for your Houston holiday weekend: Thanksgiving Parade, a Christmas train and more
This is the Things to Do newsletter, a preview of local events assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hooray! You’re home for Thanksgiving. You’ve had your turkey dinner, watched the big ball game, and put up your tree....
Click2Houston.com
4 fun ways to use natural garlands this Holiday season
HOUSTON – It’s time to say yes to fresh garlands!. Kim Czuppon and Jessica Malpass, co-owners of Forget-Me-Not Pots, showed us different styles for home décor and simple ways to use them throughout the season, including in dinner settings, holiday cards and even to add a touch of green to your wrapped presents.
Grieving on Thanksgiving: What the holiday is like for families of homicide victims
As families gather for a Thanksgiving feast, some have an empty seat at the table after Houston saw over 300 murders this year.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 25 Things to Do for Christmas 2022 in Houston
Make your holiday season merry and bright with our top 25 Christmas events and things to do around Houston in 2022. If you’re counting down the days until Christmas and have already started jamming to holiday tunes, you’ll probably want to mark your calendar for a few of these events and seasonal attractions.
