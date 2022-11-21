Read full article on original website
We’re reporting on substance use in the Midwest – and we need your help
At Side Effects Public Media, reporters work with community engagement specialists to ensure the stories we tell reflect the needs of the communities we serve. Brittani Howell leads community engagement work for the Side Effects team, which is based at WFYI in Indianapolis and includes reporters at KBIA in Missouri, Iowa Public Radio and WFPL in Kentucky.
Indiana’s labor market still 'astonishingly healthy' despite warning signs in new employment data
Indiana’s unemployment rate increased slightly to 3 percent in October, according to new Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates. Each BLS release provides a preliminary number that is revised the month after. It’s the first month to hit the 3 percent threshold since September 2021. However, the rate is still...
Admission to Indiana DNR properties free on Friday
Indiana state parks will have free admission Friday for “opt outside.”. There will be chances to win prizes like gift cards, annual passes and lake permits as well. To enter to win prizes post on social media using the #OptOutsideIN2022, complete the scavenger hunt and email it to SPContests@dnr.IN.gov then enter the PIN posted on the property to be entered into the drawing.
