Indiana state parks will have free admission Friday for “opt outside.”. There will be chances to win prizes like gift cards, annual passes and lake permits as well. To enter to win prizes post on social media using the #OptOutsideIN2022, complete the scavenger hunt and email it to SPContests@dnr.IN.gov then enter the PIN posted on the property to be entered into the drawing.

