ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Section 3 boys basketball scores for the 2022-23 season

To report Section 3 boys basketball scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section 3 boys basketball scores as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@uticaod.com. Please include a name and contact number. The boys basketball scores for the 2022-23 season will be listed below by date. Section 3 boys basketball scores from Friday, November 25 ...
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after UNC gets upset by Iowa State

No. 1-ranked UNC had played with fire already and finally got burned on Friday with a loss to Iowa State, turning college basketball rankings upside down. The North Carolina Tar Heels made a surprise run to the National Championship Game last season as a No. 8 seed before falling narrowly to Kansas. But with their core returning, they earned favor as the No. 1 team in the preseason college basketball rankings. To start the year, though, UNC had not totally looked the part.
AMES, IA
FanSided

FanSided

297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy