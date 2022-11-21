Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman hides MacBooks in her skirt for a swift getaway, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Organized crime happens across the country each day with businesses losing millions as a result of shoplifting and Lincoln is no exception, police say. On Sept. 14 two adults and two children entered the Best Buy on O Street and stole two MacBooks. In the...
kfornow.com
LPD Continues Investigating The Rash of Auto Thefts From Tuesday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 23)–A string of auto thefts across Lincoln on Tuesday continues to be under investigation. Police Captain Todd Kocian says the first call came late Tuesday afternoon from a parking lot off of 27th and Capitol Parkway, where a vehicle left unlocked and running was taken and hit a parked truck before the suspects took off on foot. Kocian says the suspects got back into a stolen Volkswagon Jetta, that was taken earlier in the day from NW 6th and West Butler.
klkntv.com
One arrested in overnight homicide in southwest Nebraska, State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that killed a 19-year-old Thursday night in north Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home near the intersection of West State and Broadway Streets.
Eufaula man arrested in Nebraska, accused of following and attacking woman
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 22-year-old Oklahoma man was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, after he was accused of attacking a woman and trying to force her into a car. An affidavit from the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) said LPD was called out to a bar and restaurant around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 19 in regards to an assault. LPD said they saw the victim sitting on a patio, surrounded by a group of people. They also said the victim had blood lining her mouth and was visibly shaking.
klkntv.com
Car thieves crash into Lincoln restaurant after grandma yells at them, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln police says it’s looking for a group of car thieves who went on a crime spree this week. We’re told this all began when the suspects stole a Jetta on Tuesday morning from Northwest 6th and West Butler Avenue. They then drove...
1011now.com
Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a motorcycle crash that occurred in the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th Street. That crash resulted in the death of a Lincoln man who police identified Thursday as 53-year-old Arthur Schmidt. On Wednesday, shortly after 1 p.m....
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
KETV.com
Online date ends in gunfire and robbery
An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
klkntv.com
Thieves rack up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges while preying on Lincoln shoppers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is sending a warning to shoppers this holiday season. Authorities say thieves are hiding in plain sight and looking to take advantage of this busy time of year. Just last weekend, crooks racked up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges after targeting...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles targeted in Eagle
EAGLE - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted suspect photos following theft from a vehicle in Eagle on the early morning hours Tuesday. Video footage shows a dark-colored hatchback and two unknown individuals moving through a neighborhood attempting to get into vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
Nebraska Police Arrest Eufaula Man Accused Of Attempted Kidnapping
Police in Nebraska arrested a Eufaula man accused of trying to kidnap a woman in a parking garage. 22-year-old Shawn Young followed the victim to her car, then grabbed her and pushed her up against her vehicle, Lincoln Police said. When she screamed, officers said Young put his fingers in...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest suspect in Tuesday Family Dollar robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a suspect has been arrested for a Family Dollar robbery Tuesday night in Omaha near Fontenelle Boulevard and Ames Avenue. Police arrived at the scene around 6:17 p.m. after reports of a robbing the store, armed with a machete. Officers said witnesses helped...
UPDATE: Lincoln Police identify victim in fatal motorcycle crash
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Wednesday afternoon.
klin.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Falling From Lincoln Overpass
Lincoln Police say a 53 year old man was killed after his motorcycle crashed on Rosa Parks Way just after 1:00 Wednesday afternoon. LPD Captain Todd Kocian tells KLIN News the initial investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rosa Parks Way approaching 9th Street when the driver struck the north side wall.
klkntv.com
Four Lincoln homes shot 19 times in drive-by shooting spree, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is providing additional details on Tuesday morning’s drive-by shooting spree. The first happened at a residence near 28th and D streets at 12:50 a.m., when people who were out walking a dog reported seeing a sedan pull up in front of a residence, fire at it, and drive off heading east.
kfornow.com
Man Arrested For 3rd DUI After Tuesday Evening Hit and Run
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 23)–An arrest in a hit and run early Tuesday evening at Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News officers arrived and found out a truck hit another vehicle and left the scene. A bystander came over to help on that crash and as she was walking in the street, she was hit by another vehicle. Captain Hubka says the truck was later found by officers in the area of 20th and Holdrege, where they contacted the driver, 34-year-old Timothy Behmer of Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Man almost pins officer with car at north Lincoln gas station, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man caused havoc late Monday night after being awoken from a slumber at a gas station, Lincoln Police say. Just after 9 p.m., officers arrived at the Kwik Shop near 14th and Adams Streets and found 25-year-old Delano Proctor passed out in his vehicle.
WOWT
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen. “We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas...
klin.com
Lincoln Hit & Run Driver Arrested For Third DUI
A man with two prior DUI convictions was arrested Tuesday evening after a hit and run crash at Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine. LPD Captain Max Hubka tells KLIN News a red pickup struck a Ford Escape around 6:30 p.m. and took off. The vehicle was found near 20th and...
1011now.com
Person hit after helping driver involved in hit and run crash
Lincoln Police said it appears the 53-year-old man on the motorcycle hit a wall and went over the Rosa Parks Way bridge and died. The holidays are a great time for friends and family to come together for fun times and lots of food. At the same time, it can become difficult to maintain waistlines during this when surrounded by amazing holiday food and treats. Learn more from the Nebraska Safety Council here: https://tinyurl.com/healthy-holiday-eating.
