LPD Continues Investigating The Rash of Auto Thefts From Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 23)–A string of auto thefts across Lincoln on Tuesday continues to be under investigation. Police Captain Todd Kocian says the first call came late Tuesday afternoon from a parking lot off of 27th and Capitol Parkway, where a vehicle left unlocked and running was taken and hit a parked truck before the suspects took off on foot. Kocian says the suspects got back into a stolen Volkswagon Jetta, that was taken earlier in the day from NW 6th and West Butler.
LINCOLN, NE
KRMG

Eufaula man arrested in Nebraska, accused of following and attacking woman

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 22-year-old Oklahoma man was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, after he was accused of attacking a woman and trying to force her into a car. An affidavit from the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) said LPD was called out to a bar and restaurant around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 19 in regards to an assault. LPD said they saw the victim sitting on a patio, surrounded by a group of people. They also said the victim had blood lining her mouth and was visibly shaking.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a motorcycle crash that occurred in the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th Street. That crash resulted in the death of a Lincoln man who police identified Thursday as 53-year-old Arthur Schmidt. On Wednesday, shortly after 1 p.m....
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Online date ends in gunfire and robbery

An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicles targeted in Eagle

EAGLE - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted suspect photos following theft from a vehicle in Eagle on the early morning hours Tuesday. Video footage shows a dark-colored hatchback and two unknown individuals moving through a neighborhood attempting to get into vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
EAGLE, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police arrest suspect in Tuesday Family Dollar robbery

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a suspect has been arrested for a Family Dollar robbery Tuesday night in Omaha near Fontenelle Boulevard and Ames Avenue. Police arrived at the scene around 6:17 p.m. after reports of a robbing the store, armed with a machete. Officers said witnesses helped...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Falling From Lincoln Overpass

Lincoln Police say a 53 year old man was killed after his motorcycle crashed on Rosa Parks Way just after 1:00 Wednesday afternoon. LPD Captain Todd Kocian tells KLIN News the initial investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rosa Parks Way approaching 9th Street when the driver struck the north side wall.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Four Lincoln homes shot 19 times in drive-by shooting spree, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is providing additional details on Tuesday morning’s drive-by shooting spree. The first happened at a residence near 28th and D streets at 12:50 a.m., when people who were out walking a dog reported seeing a sedan pull up in front of a residence, fire at it, and drive off heading east.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Man Arrested For 3rd DUI After Tuesday Evening Hit and Run

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 23)–An arrest in a hit and run early Tuesday evening at Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News officers arrived and found out a truck hit another vehicle and left the scene. A bystander came over to help on that crash and as she was walking in the street, she was hit by another vehicle. Captain Hubka says the truck was later found by officers in the area of 20th and Holdrege, where they contacted the driver, 34-year-old Timothy Behmer of Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Person hit after helping driver involved in hit and run crash

Lincoln Police said it appears the 53-year-old man on the motorcycle hit a wall and went over the Rosa Parks Way bridge and died.
