Two from Garden City arrested for alleged drug distribution
GARDEN CITY — At approximately 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers of the Garden City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado in the 1200 block of North Eighth. Officers had prior knowledge that the license plate was stolen out of Garden City, according to a media release.
Police: SW Kansas man was handling firearm while intoxicated
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. On Friday, police responded to St. Catherine Hospital for a report of a gunshot wound victim, according to a media release. Officers learned that a man with a gunshot wound had been brought to the hospital...
Garden City Police investigating firearm report at elementary school Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Garden City Police Department was notified that a student at Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center had possibly brought a firearm to school. Officers learned that an 11-year-old student possessed an Airsoft gun while going to school. During the investigation, an Airsoft gun and a canister of Airsoft pellets were located near the bus stop at Alta Brown Elementary School.
Garden City police: Man injured in shooting
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday in the 900 block of N. 9th Street. According to the department, officers responded to St. Catherine Hospital for the report of a gunshot victim. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by the shooting suspect, a 20-year-old […]
