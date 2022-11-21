ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, KS

JC Post

Two from Garden City arrested for alleged drug distribution

GARDEN CITY — At approximately 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers of the Garden City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado in the 1200 block of North Eighth. Officers had prior knowledge that the license plate was stolen out of Garden City, according to a media release.
GARDEN CITY, KS
JC Post

Police: SW Kansas man was handling firearm while intoxicated

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. On Friday, police responded to St. Catherine Hospital for a report of a gunshot wound victim, according to a media release. Officers learned that a man with a gunshot wound had been brought to the hospital...
GARDEN CITY, KS
JC Post

Garden City Police investigating firearm report at elementary school Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Garden City Police Department was notified that a student at Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center had possibly brought a firearm to school. Officers learned that an 11-year-old student possessed an Airsoft gun while going to school. During the investigation, an Airsoft gun and a canister of Airsoft pellets were located near the bus stop at Alta Brown Elementary School.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Garden City police: Man injured in shooting

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday in the 900 block of N. 9th Street. According to the department, officers responded to St. Catherine Hospital for the report of a gunshot victim. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by the shooting suspect, a 20-year-old […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

