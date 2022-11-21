On Tuesday, the Garden City Police Department was notified that a student at Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center had possibly brought a firearm to school. Officers learned that an 11-year-old student possessed an Airsoft gun while going to school. During the investigation, an Airsoft gun and a canister of Airsoft pellets were located near the bus stop at Alta Brown Elementary School.

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO