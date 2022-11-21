Sunrise Smart Start: Colorado nightclub shooting, Bills overcome snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Wind chills will drop into the single digits by Monday morning warranting the extra layers while heading out the door thanks to blustery southwest winds 25-35 mph that will gust anywhere between 40-50 at times through Monday evening.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.