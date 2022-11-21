Read full article on original website
Related
Japan Hailed As 'Winners On And Off Pitch' After Admirable Move From World Cup Fans
Supporters in Qatar went the extra mile to hold off on celebrating to make sure they respected the venue.
HuffPost
Iranian Star Soccer Player Arrested As Iran's Team Protests At World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news...
Comments / 0