ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Iranian Star Soccer Player Arrested As Iran's Team Protests At World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news...

Comments / 0

Community Policy