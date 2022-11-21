ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMJ.com

Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game

It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
COLUMBUS, OH

