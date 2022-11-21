Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: A First Alert for more rain and storms late tomorrow, possible severe risk by the middle of next week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The good news is the break in the wet weather will continue for the remainder of the day and tonight. If you plan on attending a High School Playoff Game, you can expect kickoff temperatures in the 50s. There will also be some fog development later tonight. Tomorrow will start off dry, but the next rainmaker will be approaching the area. Showers could reach western areas as early as 3PM, with rain increasing in coverage during the evening and overnight. A few storms are possible, but the risk of seeing anything severe is very low.
wbrc.com
The Iron Bowl and its weather history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest football game in the state of Alabama goes way back. All the way back to 1893. The Iron Bowl has been played 86 times since then, and has featured some wild games between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Alabama has 48 wins, Auburn has...
wbrc.com
Birmingham holiday tree lighting set for November 27
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham will soon look far more festive as the holiday season is officially upon us. The city will host its Holiday Tree Block Party from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 27 in front of City Hall on Short 20th Street North.
Tigers for Tomorrow fall, winter hours
ATTALLA, Ala. – Tigers For Tomorrow Wild Animal Preserve has a family weekend planned! The preserve will be open Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Join us for the last weekend of fall hours! Capybara encounters: No reservations needed. Book at admission window. $50 for 1-4 people. Feed a tiger: At 11:30 and 3:30 visitors can safely feed a tiger! $10 a person! Big cat, wolf and bear enrichment will be going on all weekend: Yonah is looking for his first Christmas tree! We could use a few pumpkins. Come to the preserve and enjoy a day with your entire family with this...
wbrc.com
Christmas tradition: Regions Bank to illuminate downtown Birmingham with holiday lights
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ‘Tis the season for the return of the annual Regions Bank holiday display. On Friday, Nov. 25, the Regions Center will be transformed into Birmingham’s tallest holiday display with Christmas trees, a massive wreath, and a giant stocking illuminating the sides of the 30-story building that serves as the headquarters of Regions Financial Corp.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire and Rescue prepared for one of the busiest weeks of the year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week is one of the busiest times of year for first responders. Between first time turkey cooks and many getting out on the road to visit family and friends, Birmingham Fire fighters are expecting a busy Thanksgiving. The department actively works to boost staffing levels...
wbrc.com
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes meteorologist Tonia Michele to the First Alert Weather Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Tonia Michele will join the WBRC FOX6 News team as a Meteorologist starting November 26, 2022. Tonia was born in Virginia and raised in Georgia before moving to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State...
wbrc.com
Leeds Police preparing for hectic Black Friday
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Your attention will likely soon turn from fun with the family to black Friday bargain hunting. Some of you may have already made plans for where and when you plan to shop, but you’re not the only ones with a plan. On Thanksgiving, many in...
wbrc.com
Alabaster to increase police presence during holiday shopping season
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Police Department is working to ensure a safe experience for shoppers this holiday season. The department said they will be increasing police presence at the North and South Promenade shopping centers by approximately 300 percent throughout the holiday season. While they say that it...
wbrc.com
Academy Sports and Outdoors offering deep discounts on Black Friday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stores reopened this morning to begin those Black Friday sales after Thanksgiving. In Tuscaloosa, Kelvin Reynolds found one store that is expecting to be busy today. Academy Sports and Outdoors opened its doors at 5 a.m. If you’re looking for great deals today, some exercise equipment...
wbrc.com
One injured in stabbing in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after one person was stabbed on November 25, 2022. This happened at Mimosa Gardens Circle. Authorities say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say a female suspect is custody. An investigation is currently underway. Get news alerts in the...
Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
wbrc.com
PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
wbrc.com
One injured in shooting at apartment in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on November 25, 2022. This happened at the Branscomb Apartments. Authorities say a male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. So far, there’s no word on if any suspects are in custody.
wbrc.com
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
wbrc.com
RVers roll in days before 87th Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Thanksgiving weekend means a lot more than leftovers. The 87th Iron Bowl is on November 26. The Crimson Tide plays host to Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium this year. Ericka Bator drove 12 hours in her 40 footer and found her spot in the vast RV parking lot...
wbrc.com
18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on November 24, 2022. Police say that around 6:50 p.m. two males arrived at UAB Hospital in a private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
wbrc.com
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham offering an easy and affordable way to give back this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is impacting everyone’s wallets, but non-profit leaders are offering an easy and affordable way you can help those in need this holiday. Temperatures are dropping as we get into these colder months, which means energy bills are bound to start going up. Leaders will The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham said that many people across the state this year are going to struggle to afford their bills and stay warm.
wbrc.com
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
wbrc.com
Montevallo Fire Department celebrates Battalion Chief
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Alan Blackmon, Battalion Chief of the Montevallo Fire Department, is celebrating 45 years of service. Chief Blackmon has saved lives. 35 years ago, he was known for his bravery and courage when he pulled a woman from the explosion at the Bubba’s gas station. Since...
Comments / 0