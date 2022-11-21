ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

UPS driver delivers Thanksgiving meals to elderly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One UPS driver James Brown Jr., also known as “Big Brown”, is giving thanks by delivering a hot meal to elderly folks in rural areas. Even going so far as to ask U-P-S if he could use load his large work truck up with meals and make the special deliveries.
GROSSE TETE, LA
WAFB

How to prevent a burn injury on Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For people making hot meals, you need to be careful. Doctors said cooking is the main cause of home fires any time of the year and is also very common on Thanksgiving. Since there is a higher risk of injury and death from kitchen fires during the holiday, we talked to an expert about prevention.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

What to expect for Black Friday 2022 in Baton Rouge

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Whether you’re looking for the best deals on fashion, appliances, technology, or something else, Black Friday 2022 is officially here. Here are some of the deals you can find at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales:. Adidas: Under $40 footwear, graphic tees under $10. Shop an extra...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Black Friday in store hours for shoppers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re going shopping for deals this Black Friday store times will vary. Most stores will be open for Black Friday, but they also have online deals for those who would like to avoid the crowd. For those who would rather go in store...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Support your community for small business Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After the Black Friday deals is of course Small Business Saturday and the Better Business Bureau has some tips to “shop small.”. Carmen Million with the BBB says, “It’s an opportunity for us to bring the business to our local communities. These are our mom and pops that are the lifeblood of the community. We want to encourage people to shop locally.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Travelers prepare for busy Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Travelers at Baton Rouge Metro Airport said this part of their trip was smooth, but still recommended being prepared. Whether traveling by plane or car, many people who live in Baton Rouge are heading home for Thanksgiving. “So we’re not experiencing any cancellations or delays...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Thanksgiving starts dry, finishes wet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An active weather pattern will be in store for our area the next several days with increasing rain chances this afternoon into this evening. Under mostly cloudy skies, Thanksgiving will be warm in the low to mid 70s with an 80% chance of showers and storms late today into tonight, rain may be heavy at times.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WBRSO Christmas Crusade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office is looking for toys and clothes to give to families in need for the holiday season. Deputies at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are putting on their annual Christmas Crusade Toy drive, and they need all the help they can get to make sure every family has something under the tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

