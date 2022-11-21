ROUSES POINT | On Saturday, Dec. 10 the Rouses Point Fire Department will be holding its annual Parade of Lights at 7 p.m. The parade route is subject to change depending on interest, but currently, the route starts on Montgomery Street by the boat launch and will proceed to Rose Avenue and then to Lake Street. From Lake Street, the parade will turn onto Pratt Street, Church Street, State Street, Maple Street, Pine Street, Elm Street, Priscilla Lane, Academy Street, Champlain Street, Trahan Drive, Stewart Street, Rock Street, Myers Street and then back to Lake Street. Once back on Lake Street the parade will turn onto Smith Street, Beacon Heights Drive, Mountain View Drive, Kavanaugh Drive, Smith Street, to Lake Street, and will end at the fire station.

