Village of Champlain's first Turkey Trot a success
CHAMPLAIN | The Village of Champlain held its first annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning. Community members showed up to partake in the event bringing nonperishable food items, gloves, and cash donations for the Champlain branch of JCEO. Over 30 participants gathered, some wearing turkey-themed costumes, to partake in this event....
Parade of Lights announced for Rouses Point
ROUSES POINT | On Saturday, Dec. 10 the Rouses Point Fire Department will be holding its annual Parade of Lights at 7 p.m. The parade route is subject to change depending on interest, but currently, the route starts on Montgomery Street by the boat launch and will proceed to Rose Avenue and then to Lake Street. From Lake Street, the parade will turn onto Pratt Street, Church Street, State Street, Maple Street, Pine Street, Elm Street, Priscilla Lane, Academy Street, Champlain Street, Trahan Drive, Stewart Street, Rock Street, Myers Street and then back to Lake Street. Once back on Lake Street the parade will turn onto Smith Street, Beacon Heights Drive, Mountain View Drive, Kavanaugh Drive, Smith Street, to Lake Street, and will end at the fire station.
Barbara M. Cobb
TICONDEROGA | Barbara M. Cobb, 84, of Ticonderoga, passed away after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s on Nov. 19, 2022, at Elderwood in Ticonderoga, where she was wonderfully cared for by all staff. She was born on April 3, 1938, and was one of eight children of the late...
46ers launch new Leave No Trace course
Master Educators teach first two classes at Adirondack Educational Center. SARANAC LAKE | Ben Bradford, Winn Rea and Lisa Crandall, all ADK 46ers and Leave No Trace Master Educators, taught a leave no trace course to juniors and seniors enrolled in a natural resource science at Adirondack Educational Center. This...
U.S. curling teams to open 2023 FISU Games
LAKE PLACID | The U.S. women’s and men’s curling teams open Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games play Jan. 13 against Sweden, and both are favorites to be on the podium when the 11-day winter multi-sports and educational festival concludes Jan. 22. Anne O’Hara and Danny Casper...
