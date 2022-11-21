After opening the season with six consecutive road games, the Central College men’s basketball team hosts their first game of the season tonight against Knox College. The Dutch fell to 3-3 overall Tuesday night at undefeated Bethany Lutheran College. Central held a five-point lead with just under seven minutes left in the game, but a 17-7 run by the Vikings in the final six and half minutes handed the Dutch a 79-74 loss. Knox College also enters tonight’s game on the heels of a tough loss on Tuesday night at Principia. The Prairie Wolves led by 20 at the 14:13 mark of the second half and still held a 10-point lead with five and half minutes left, but it wasn’t enough as Principia hit a three with five seconds remaining to win the game 84-83.

PELLA, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO