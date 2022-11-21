Read full article on original website
Indianola Basketball Teams Face Tough Non-Conference Schedule
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams will not only face a gauntlet of teams on their quest for a Little Hawkeye Conference title, but both teams will face one of the state’s most competitive non-conference schedules. The Indians will match up with Southeast Polk, Johnston, Carlisle, Ankeny, and Waukee in doubleheaders this season, and girls head coach Jeff Janssen said it will be a test and will make them better by the end of the season.
Excitement For The Season Fueling Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball
Much of the reason for higher expectations for the Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball programs is everyone is back from last year and healthy, plus everyone has had a year of playing varsity. Coach John Suntken tells KNIA Sports it is a matter of his players executing the game plan, and that is one of many reasons he is excited to start the season.
Pella Christian and PCM Athletes Receive All-State Football Honors
The 2022 All-State Football Teams were announced earlier this week by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association, and Pella Christian and PCM had a combined six athletes honored. This year, only two teams per class were chosen. Pella Christian had four players that received...
Indianola, Norwalk, SE Warren combine for eight All-State football selections
Five players from Indianola, two from Norwalk and one from Southeast Warren were named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Football Coaches Association’s 2022 All-State Football teams earlier this week. Indianola, which finished 7-4 overall and reached the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs for...
Indianola Girls Basketball Wins Opener at Des Moines East
The Indianola girls basketball team dominated Des Moines East Tuesday evening, winning 69-6 to open their season. The Indians did not give up a point to the Scarlets the entire first half as they built a 41-0 lead, then got everybody in to pick up the win. A balanced scoring attack saw the Indians with three in double-figures, led by Kendall McDaniel with 22, Lauren Olson with 14, and Brynn Bishop with 12, with the team shooting over 54% from the field. The Indians improve to 1-0, and will next play Tuesday hosting Southeast Polk.
Pella Girls Basketball Wins Debut; Girls Wrestlers Nab Four Champs at Norwalk
It was a steady debut for the Pella girls basketball team in a 51-37 victory over Mount Pleasant in the 2022-23 season opener Tuesday. The Dutch never trailed, but did not pull away until late against the Panthers, who they’ve now defeated eight seasons in a row to open the new calendar.
Central Men’s Basketball Hosts Knox College in Home Opener Tonight
After opening the season with six consecutive road games, the Central College men’s basketball team hosts their first game of the season tonight against Knox College. The Dutch fell to 3-3 overall Tuesday night at undefeated Bethany Lutheran College. Central held a five-point lead with just under seven minutes left in the game, but a 17-7 run by the Vikings in the final six and half minutes handed the Dutch a 79-74 loss. Knox College also enters tonight’s game on the heels of a tough loss on Tuesday night at Principia. The Prairie Wolves led by 20 at the 14:13 mark of the second half and still held a 10-point lead with five and half minutes left, but it wasn’t enough as Principia hit a three with five seconds remaining to win the game 84-83.
Hurley Hits 22 in Central Women’s Basketball Road Setback
Central College erupted for a 32-point second quarter but was stymied in the second half of an 89-73 women’s basketball setback at Knox College (Ill.) Wednesday afternoon. Guard Kelsea Hurley (senior, Scottsdale, Ariz., Desert Mountain HS) pumped in a season-high 22 points with four 3-pointers on 6-of-9 shooting. Guard Abby Johnson (sophomore, Ankeny) had 17 points.
Storm Men’s Basketball Off to Balanced Start
The Simpson Storm men’s basketball team is off to a 4-1 start to the season, dropping their first game and first conference game on Tuesday hosting Loras, and they have gotten to the quick start by being balanced on offense. The Storm have four players averaging double-digit scoring on...
Pella, PC, PCM All Ready for State Dance
Several KNIA/KRLS High School dancers are ready for next week’s Iowa State Dance and Drill Association High School Team Championships in Des Moines. Military – 12/01 at 5:20 p.m. (Wells Fargo Arena East) Novelty – 12/02 at 9:24 a.m. (Wells Fargo Arena East) Pom – 12/02 at...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Larissa Wells, Knoxville Girls Basketball – November 23, 2022
The Knoxville Girls Baskeball Squad got a season opening victory over PCM on Tuesday and Larissa Wells talked with Derek Cardwell about her senior season, what she is looking forward to, Panthers vs. Cancer, and playing a game in Wells Fargo Arena on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm on KNIA/KRLS.
Norwalk’s Fisher signs with Johnson County Community College for baseball
Norwalk senior Ian Fisher made his college plans official on the first day of November, signing a national letter of intent to continue his academic and baseball career at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas. A signing ceremony was held for Fisher at Norwalk High School on Wednesday,...
Pella Christian Girls Basketball Falls In Season Opener at Montezuma
The Pella Christian girls basketball team began their season Tuesday night at Class 1A’s #11 ranked Montezuma and were unable to pull off the upset, falling 56-42. The Eagles got out to an early 7-0 lead over the Bravettes early in the first quarter, but Montezuma battled back to take the lead 13-11 at the end of the period. Pella Christian struggled offensively in the second quarter, as the Bravettes extended their lead to 28-20 at halftime. The Eagles’ deficit grew to 44-28 at the end of the third quarter. P.C. outscored Montezuma 14-12 in the final quarter but fell 56-42 in head coach Jordan Dyk’s debut.
Rockets too Much for Pleasantville Girls
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (EBF) Rockets had too much firepower for the Pleasantville Trojans to match Tuesday night in a non-conference girls’ basketball game played in Pleasantville. The Rockets beat the Trojans 67-31 behind the 20 point effort by Whitney Klyn. Pleasantville Coach Jeff Cook said the Trojans played ok early...
Achieve Fundraiser for Knoxville
Knoxville held an Achieve Challenge varsity boys’ basketball game Tuesday. The Achieve Challenge gives teams a chance to play a full game that doesn’t count on the record. The Knoxville Panthers played the game while raising food for the Knoxville High School’s food pantry. According to Panther Head Coach Troy Pearson, there were three large carts filled with food that will go to the Knoxville Food Youth Initiative.
Shooting Woes Doom Melcher-Dallas Girls In Season Opener
Poor shooting led to the Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad to fall to Wayne on Tuesday night 59-38. Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA Sports both Addi Wadle and Kasyn Reed struggled to make shots. Wadle and Paetyn Anderson scored six points each to lead the Saints while Kamryn Hendrickson pulled down 11 rebounds. Melcher-Dallas is 0-1 and will host Pleasantville at Southeast Warren on Tuesday.
Knoxville Raceway Banquet Set for Saturday
The Knoxville Raceway Banquet will be held Saturday at Prairie Meadows in Des Moines. Champions will be crowned for all three sprint divisions at the track, 360, 410 and Pro Sprints. A few of the other awards to be presented include Junior Fan Club, Driver of the Year and Race...
Knoxville Mock Trial Team Qualifies for State
The Knoxville eighth grade Mock Trial Team has qualified for State. State competition will be Wednesday, November 30th through Friday, December 2nd at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. Regional action for the teams was held in Marshalltown November 12th. The Knoxville 8th grade team was third out of...
Pella Marching Dutch Show Available as Part of Fundraiser
Those who want to enjoy this year’s edition of the Pella Marching Dutch performance can do so with a digital keepsake. The Pella High School Digital Media Class is giving fans different views and a special edited version of this year’s performance of “Kiss from a Rose,” as part of a fundraiser. This year’s show earned the Marching Dutch first place at all fall competitions and outperformed every Iowa High School Marching Band performance head-to-head. Read more about how to support the project here. The Marching Dutch are next in action in Pasadena, California for the Tournament of Roses Parade at the end of this calendar year. Stay tuned to 92.1 KRLS for updates from the experience.
Knoxville Students Prepare for State Dance
The State Dance competition will be held in Des Moines at Hy-Vee Hall starting Wednesday, November 30 through Friday, December 2. Knoxville has six students who will be competing at state and Pleasantville has four at state dance and three more in color guard competition in Des Moines. Competing for...
