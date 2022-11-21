Read full article on original website
Related
Postgame Reactions From USMNT After 0-0 World Cup Draw Against England
The game we have all been waiting for has finally concluded – and with a draw? Yes, that’s right. The United States-England Group B World Cup matchup wrapped with a scoreless finish after 90 plus minutes of intense play. Nonetheless, the draw is not a bad result for...
2022 World Cup Power Rankings After First Group Stage Game
What a wild first week in Qatar. With every nation having played its first group stage game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we’ve already witnessed multiple shocking upsets and some thrilling encounters. Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 comeback win over Argentina went down as one of the biggest upsets in...
USMNT-England Group B Showdown Ends in Quiet 0-0 Draw
After all the build-up hype, the United States men's national team and England played to a quiet 0-0 draw in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B showdown on Friday. England’s first key chance came early on in the ninth minute when some first-touch football between Keiran Trippier, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side led to a Saka low cross into the box that found Harry Kane, but Walker Zimmerman made a key intervention on Kane’s shot to force a corner.
Cody Gakpo a Breakout Star at World Cup After Another Goal for Netherlands
Cody Gakpo can score late or early for the Netherlands. After scoring the go-ahead goal in the closing minutes of a 2-0 win over Senegal on Monday, the forward again put the Dutch in front Friday with a goal in the opening minutes of their matchup against Ecuador. That penchant...
Iran Scores Twice in Stoppage Time to Earn Crucial Win Over Wales
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Goals have been hard to come at times in Qatar, but Iran found two after 98 minutes against Wales. Roozbeh Cheshmi broke a stalemate eight minutes into second-half stoppage...
How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?
When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
Ghana Goal Scorer Uses Ronaldo's Trademark Celebration Against Portugal
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery...even when the person being imitated is across the field on the opposing team. That was the case for Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday. After Osman Bukari scored a late goal for Ghana during their World Cup match against Portugal on Sunday, he mimicked Ronaldo's trademark "SIUUU" celebration.
