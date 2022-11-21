Read full article on original website
paininthepass.info
54-year-old male resident of Barstow was killed in a traffic collision Monday evening
HARVARD, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A 54-year-old male resident of Barstow was killed in a roll-over crash Monday night. The incident happened at around 7pm Monday November 21, 2022 on the northbound Interstate 15. Just before Harvard Road exit, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the...
vvng.com
2 killed, 1 airlifted in a two-car crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were killed and another was airlifted after a traffic collision shortly after midnight in Victorville. It happened at about 12:26 am, on Monday, November 21, 2022, on Bear Valley Road, east of Mesa Linda Street/Eagle Ranch Parkway, and involved a white 2015 Buick Verano and a silver 2007 Subaru Impreza.
KTLA.com
Victorville neighborhood on alert after brutal broad daylight attack on gardener
A gardener working at a Victorville home was viciously attacked by a wanted felon with a box cutter who was walking in the neighborhood. The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Riverview Lane, the Victorville Police Department said in a news release. The homeowner, James...
vvng.com
Helicopter shuts down 15 freeway after multi-vehicle crash in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — The 15 Freeway was briefly closed Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle traffic collision in Victorville. It happened at 1:27 p.m., November 18, 2022, on the southbound 15 freeway, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street in Victorville, and involved three vehicles, a red sedan with major damage, a white sedan, and a white SUV.
vvng.com
Several arrested after armed robbery of Subway and Shell leads to discovery of ghost guns in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four Victor Valley residents were arrested after an armed robbery in Victorville led to the discovery of several ghost guns. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, at approximately 9:10 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station and Subway located at 12130 Bear Valley Road in Victorville.
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
KTLA.com
Mountain lion captured on video in Hesperia; warning issued
Authorities in San Bernardino County are asking the public to avoid a popular park after a mountain lion sighting Thursday morning. Hector Ambriz recorded a brief video of the cougar as it strolled along the shore at Hesperia Lake Park. “Authorities are monitoring the animal. For the safety of the...
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
vvng.com
Victorville man and his wife indicted for trafficking methamphetamine
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Victorville man and his wife were sentenced for their participation in an interstate drug trafficking operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The duo was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette, III, for distributing kilogram quantities of illegal drugs...
paininthepass.info
Coroner ID Victorville Woman Killed In Two Vehicle Crash On Amargosa Road In Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The Victorville woman killed when her vehicle was T-bone by another vehicle, has been identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner as 43-year-old Rosalinda Orduna. According to the Victorville Police Department the accident happened at about 5:04am Friday November 4, 2022. The location...
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
foxla.com
Alleged thief who tried to leave Vons with cart full of Tide turns out to be murder suspect
LA VERNE, Calif. - A man seen leaving a Vons in La Verne with a cart full of Tide turned out to be a suspect wanted for murder out of San Bernardino County, according to police. The suspect - whose name was not immediately released - was seen by a...
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
Fontana Herald News
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
