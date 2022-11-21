ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
vvng.com

2 killed, 1 airlifted in a two-car crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were killed and another was airlifted after a traffic collision shortly after midnight in Victorville. It happened at about 12:26 am, on Monday, November 21, 2022, on Bear Valley Road, east of Mesa Linda Street/Eagle Ranch Parkway, and involved a white 2015 Buick Verano and a silver 2007 Subaru Impreza.
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Helicopter shuts down 15 freeway after multi-vehicle crash in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — The 15 Freeway was briefly closed Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle traffic collision in Victorville. It happened at 1:27 p.m., November 18, 2022, on the southbound 15 freeway, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street in Victorville, and involved three vehicles, a red sedan with major damage, a white sedan, and a white SUV.
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Several arrested after armed robbery of Subway and Shell leads to discovery of ghost guns in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four Victor Valley residents were arrested after an armed robbery in Victorville led to the discovery of several ghost guns. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, at approximately 9:10 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station and Subway located at 12130 Bear Valley Road in Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA.com

Mountain lion captured on video in Hesperia; warning issued

Authorities in San Bernardino County are asking the public to avoid a popular park after a mountain lion sighting Thursday morning. Hector Ambriz recorded a brief video of the cougar as it strolled along the shore at Hesperia Lake Park. “Authorities are monitoring the animal. For the safety of the...
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Victorville man and his wife indicted for trafficking methamphetamine

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Victorville man and his wife were sentenced for their participation in an interstate drug trafficking operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The duo was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette, III, for distributing kilogram quantities of illegal drugs...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy