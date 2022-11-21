Read full article on original website
Princess Sarah
4d ago
I would absolutely be honored if I could volunteer 4 days a week. Them babies deserve lots of love from as many of us possible.
Reply
5
Related
Inflation adds to struggle for Muncie animal shelter
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie animal shelter is struggling with a handful of problems as we head into the holiday season. The shelter is facing overcrowding, food shortages and budget issues as they try to care for 90 dogs and 274 cats. Shelter director Katy Wolfe told 13News they're...
wrtv.com
463 animals are looking for a forever home this Thanksgiving
FISHERS — With more than 460 animals filling the Humane Society for Hamilton County, the shelter says it's in crisis mode. "They're in every office, they're in, you know, special areas in the building, they're everywhere, we can put them," Rebecca Stevens, President and CEO, said. "We're out of room and we have to make sure every morning that there's enough room overnight and then the next day for the new arrivals."
WISH-TV
Scientists tie oral bacteria build up with malignant illness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When was your last trip to the dentist? If it’s been a while you might want to consider making an appointment. The sooner the better. Several studies link a build up of mouth bacteria with a high risk of at least four chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, heart and Alzheimer’s disease. But there’s more.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Methodist Hospital program provides help and support to former patients with long recovery symptoms
Indianapolis, Indiana – Millions of people around the world who had been infected with COVID-19 and recovered started to report that they were still experiencing some of the well-known symptoms months after the infection. That’s how the term “Long Covid” was born. Long Covid is now defined as “experiencing symptoms for three months or more after infection.”
wrtv.com
Muncie teen donates hundreds of meals ahead of Thanksgiving
MUNCIE— A Muncie teen is making it his mission to feed those in need. 13-year-old Madden Moore posted on social media a few weeks ago that he wanted to give rotisserie chicken to those who are experiencing homelessness for the Thanksgiving holiday. "So we started with a goal of...
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
Indy area animal shelter workers say they've been assaulted by members of public
Workers at the city’s animal shelter say members of the public are verbally assaulting them on a daily basis, and sometimes, things get physical.
Advocate
25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer
NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
showmegrantcounty.com
Merry and Bright in Grant County
Your holidays will be merry and bright in Grant County. Here you will find a town declared Christmas City (Marion, Indiana), dazzling light displays to de-“light” you, and classic, treasured traditions. Be on the lookout! Santa Claus has been known to visit Christmas City this time of year and appear in other local communities while he is here.
City-County Council members considers ways to increase urban forests
Members of the Indianapolis City-County Council want to improve the preservation and acquisition of urban forest land and a new special resolution addresses the issue. The Environmental and Sustainability Committee recently studied ways to increase urban forests in Indianapolis. The resolution will be presented to the City-County Council to identify the best ways to do that including a carbon credit program.
'I just want to say thank you': Family thanks staff who help saved loved one
Cory Tiller collapsed during a basketball practice on Friday afternoon, according to the Greenwood Community School Corporation. CPR and an AED saved his life.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
95.3 MNC
Indianapolis doctor explains how to avoid heartburn
Perhaps it is not a coincidence that Heartburn Awareness Week is the same week as Thanksgiving. Many Americans overeat at Thanksgiving dinner and then end up with heartburn or acid reflux. Dr. Amanda Swingley with Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis says some people live with chronic heartburn all year along,...
WISH-TV
Popular American pastime puts elderly at risk of stroke
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Watching TV may be one of the most popular American pastimes. An estimated 55% of people spend between one and four hours watching television every day. But this–scientists say–is a problem, especially for the elderly. Researchers at San Diego State University College of Health...
WISH-TV
Scientists warn about dangers of testing for COVID before Thanksgiving gatherings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving is near. If you’re thinking about buying an at-home COVID-19 test to rule out an infection before your holiday gathering, you might want to save your time and money. Scientists in the Netherlands had health care professionals collect nasal swabs of 3,600 asymptomatic people...
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the […]
shelbycountypost.com
Edinburgh man charged with murder in Thanksgiving shooting
An Edinburgh man has been arrested for murder in a Thanksgiving Day shooting. Just after 6 p.m. Thursday, deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 15000 N. Bluff Rd. Upon deputies arrival, they found a male subject suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
WTHR
Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire
Two people got out of their home when it caught fire Tuesday night. One of them suffered injuries from smoke inhalation.
WISH-TV
Teen male found dead in street on Indianapolis east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen male was found dead and lying in a street early Thursday morning with a gunshot wound, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a driver waived down police at a nearby gas station after finding the teen laying along...
WISH-TV
Doing this for 30 seconds a day may cut cancer risk by 80%
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From a very young age, some people are warned by their parents to stay out of the sun to avoid skin cancer. However, evidence is shedding light on the benefits a daily dose of sunshine may have in preventing all types of cancer. Taking in just...
WFYI
Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT
Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.https://www.wfyi.org/
Comments / 5