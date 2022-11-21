ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Livingston Parish parents share journey of fostering teenage siblings

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) According to the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP) in Baton Rouge, the holiday season normally brings an increase in child abuse and neglect cases. Licensing Coordinator, Christian Kelly, said, “Children are at home more, because they are out of school for the holidays, where family members...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Muriel Lascola Cavat

Muriel Lascola Cavat passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by her family, at her residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 94. She was born on Sunday, July 15, 1928, in New Orleans, Louisiana, was a longtime resident of Meraux, and a resident of Ponchatoula since, 2005. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, who adored her family and spoiled them rotten every chance she would get. Her favorite pastime was bowling and spending time with her bowling alley families at Arabi Bowl and Tangi Lanes.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Leon Vincent Latino, Sr.

Leon Vincent Latino, Sr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Lakeview Medical Center at the age of 80. He was born on Wednesday, April 1, 1942, in Hammond, Louisiana. Leon was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He graduated from Independence High School, helped his family in their strawberry farm and worked at Ross and Wallace Paper Company.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Water outage reported in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A water outage is impacting residents in the Gonzales area on Friday (Nov. 25) morning. Gonzales Mayor, Barney Arceneaux, confirmed city crews discovered a leak at the corner of Burnside Avenue and New River Street, next to Dutch’s Cleaners. Crews are working to repair the...
GONZALES, LA
The Center Square

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes on I-10 as part of a project to widen the roadway in Baton Rouge, claiming the department will reduce travel lanes to one in each direction for at least a year starting in 2024. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana DOTD worker's funeral services announced

BATON ROUGE, La. — The funeral for a Louisiana Department of Transportation worker stabbed to death while on the job has been announced. Darrell Guillory will be laid to rest Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge. Guillory was stabbed to death...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
brproud.com

Water outage reported in Gonzales Friday morning due to leak

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Crews are working to repair a leak that has caused a water outage in Gonzales Friday morning. City officials said the leak is at the corner of Burnside Avenue and New River Street. Repairs required crews to shut off the water, officials noted. Mayor Barney...
GONZALES, LA
an17.com

Ruth McDaniel Smith

Ruth Alyne McDaniel Smith departed this world peacefully in Franklinton, Louisiana on Monday, November 21, 2022, after 73 joyful years of life. She was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana on March 25, 1949. She was a life-long resident of Washington Parish, living in Bogalusa and Franklinton. Ruthie was a 1969 graduate...
FRANKLINTON, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

RISE St James Wins Lawsuit Against Gramercy, LA

In a win for free speech, the town of Gramercy – located in St. James Parish – agreed to change its requirement that protest groups pay a $10,000 bond in order to secure a permit as part of a settlement in a lawsuit filed by environmental activist group RISE St. James. In addition, Gramercy must pay RISE $45,000 in legal fees and damages of $100 by Jan. 1.
GRAMERCY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish's Emma Benoit shares story on Dr. Phil show

Emma Benoit of Ascension Parish appeared on the national television program Dr. Phil in hopes of reaching young people struggling with their mental health. A former Dutchtown High School student, she was left paralyzed at 16 years old following a suicide attempt. Now 22 years old, Benoit told host Dr....
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road

Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD officer hurt in early Friday morning crash, sources say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A police officer crashed on Burbank Drive early Friday morning, according to EMS. The crash took place at 5:28 a.m. Friday on Burbank Drive near Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard and Ben Hur Road. EMS officials said the officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy