an17.com
Gonzales, Bergeron selected as Woman & Man of the Year by Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa
Earlier this week, Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa announced their annual Man and Woman of the Year winners for 2022. This year, the organization chose to "recognize two selfless, giving, compassionate individuals: Carlee White Gonzales and Chief Edwin Bergeron, Jr., our 2022-2023 Woman and Man of the Year!" Gonzales was recently...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish parents share journey of fostering teenage siblings
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) According to the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP) in Baton Rouge, the holiday season normally brings an increase in child abuse and neglect cases. Licensing Coordinator, Christian Kelly, said, “Children are at home more, because they are out of school for the holidays, where family members...
brproud.com
Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation
MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
an17.com
Muriel Lascola Cavat
Muriel Lascola Cavat passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by her family, at her residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 94. She was born on Sunday, July 15, 1928, in New Orleans, Louisiana, was a longtime resident of Meraux, and a resident of Ponchatoula since, 2005. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, who adored her family and spoiled them rotten every chance she would get. Her favorite pastime was bowling and spending time with her bowling alley families at Arabi Bowl and Tangi Lanes.
an17.com
Leon Vincent Latino, Sr.
Leon Vincent Latino, Sr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Lakeview Medical Center at the age of 80. He was born on Wednesday, April 1, 1942, in Hammond, Louisiana. Leon was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He graduated from Independence High School, helped his family in their strawberry farm and worked at Ross and Wallace Paper Company.
Water outage reported in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A water outage is impacting residents in the Gonzales area on Friday (Nov. 25) morning. Gonzales Mayor, Barney Arceneaux, confirmed city crews discovered a leak at the corner of Burnside Avenue and New River Street, next to Dutch’s Cleaners. Crews are working to repair the...
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes on I-10 as part of a project to widen the roadway in Baton Rouge, claiming the department will reduce travel lanes to one in each direction for at least a year starting in 2024. ...
WDSU
Louisiana DOTD worker's funeral services announced
BATON ROUGE, La. — The funeral for a Louisiana Department of Transportation worker stabbed to death while on the job has been announced. Darrell Guillory will be laid to rest Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge. Guillory was stabbed to death...
brproud.com
Water outage reported in Gonzales Friday morning due to leak
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Crews are working to repair a leak that has caused a water outage in Gonzales Friday morning. City officials said the leak is at the corner of Burnside Avenue and New River Street. Repairs required crews to shut off the water, officials noted. Mayor Barney...
Juveniles in custody in connection to bomb threats in Louisiana
Two juveniles were taken into police custody in connection to three separate bomb threats over the month of November.
an17.com
Ruth McDaniel Smith
Ruth Alyne McDaniel Smith departed this world peacefully in Franklinton, Louisiana on Monday, November 21, 2022, after 73 joyful years of life. She was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana on March 25, 1949. She was a life-long resident of Washington Parish, living in Bogalusa and Franklinton. Ruthie was a 1969 graduate...
bigeasymagazine.com
RISE St James Wins Lawsuit Against Gramercy, LA
In a win for free speech, the town of Gramercy – located in St. James Parish – agreed to change its requirement that protest groups pay a $10,000 bond in order to secure a permit as part of a settlement in a lawsuit filed by environmental activist group RISE St. James. In addition, Gramercy must pay RISE $45,000 in legal fees and damages of $100 by Jan. 1.
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that enforcement agents cited two persons on November 19 in Plaquemines Parish for alleged migratory game bird infractions. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish's Emma Benoit shares story on Dr. Phil show
Emma Benoit of Ascension Parish appeared on the national television program Dr. Phil in hopes of reaching young people struggling with their mental health. A former Dutchtown High School student, she was left paralyzed at 16 years old following a suicide attempt. Now 22 years old, Benoit told host Dr....
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road
Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
brproud.com
BRPD officer hurt in early Friday morning crash, sources say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A police officer crashed on Burbank Drive early Friday morning, according to EMS. The crash took place at 5:28 a.m. Friday on Burbank Drive near Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard and Ben Hur Road. EMS officials said the officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
an17.com
LOSFM: Three Tangipahoa Parish arson cases result in arrests
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has made arrests in three separate arson investigations, one dating back as far as 2018. Datril Nichols, 47, has been booked on one count each of Simple Arson and Taking of a Motor Vehicle in connection with an Independence car fire in August 2022.
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along Louisiana highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a disturbing find. Jennifer Richardson, the founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful says she and her fellow volunteers find all kinds of items discarded along […]
