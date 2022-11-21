Muriel Lascola Cavat passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by her family, at her residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 94. She was born on Sunday, July 15, 1928, in New Orleans, Louisiana, was a longtime resident of Meraux, and a resident of Ponchatoula since, 2005. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, who adored her family and spoiled them rotten every chance she would get. Her favorite pastime was bowling and spending time with her bowling alley families at Arabi Bowl and Tangi Lanes.

