Richland, WA

Special Olympics athletes compete in 2022 State Fall Games

By Jill Sperling
 4 days ago

RICHLAND Wash. — Hundreds of athletes from across the state gathered over the weekend for the Special Olympics State Fall Games.

This was the second Fall Games to be hosted by Tri-Cities and the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day event began with the Opening Ceremonies on Friday, November 18. Athletes paraded into the auditorium of Richland High School, where friends and family cheered them on.

Prior to the event, chair of the local organizing committee Joe Westsik told KAPP-KVEW around 750 athletes and 200 coaches were expected to participate in the games.

On Saturday and Sunday, athletes competed in the sports of volleyball, gymnastics, flag football and bowling.

The event required the help of hundreds of volunteers. Members of local law enforcement also showed up to cheer on the athletes and present some awards.

Results from the weekend are expected to be published on the Special Olympics Washington website later this week.

