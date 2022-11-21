Every business and industry is suffering from “not enough workers,” businesses that didn’t suffer from this before the pandemic. So, what happened?. Maybe some retired, maybe some quit, but what about all the rest? They still have bills to pay, housing to pay, need food to eat. Where are they with that money needed? Are they on public assistance? Are they on unemployment? The pandemic is over, so it can’t be used anymore. We need the workforce.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO