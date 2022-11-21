ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

14 photos of Black Friday on Staten Island at Best Buy, Toys R Us and other retailers through the years

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Each year, holiday shoppers hit the stores in search of deep discounts on Black Friday. The shopping day has certainly changed through the years. At one point, some stores shifted to open on Thanksgiving, causing the one-day shopping frenzy to start early. And then of course, the past couple of holiday shopping seasons were greatly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which forced adjustments in store hours and an emphasis on safety, online shopping and curbside pickup.
The Staten Island Advance

Is the Staten Island housing market beginning to cool?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Mirroring a marked drop in real estate that is happening in cities across the United States, pending sales on Staten Island were down 37.5% in October, and down 20.1% for the year, according to the latest data culled by the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR). It seems as of the borough’s housing market -- which has been competitive for the past two years -- is beginning to show signs of slowdown.
The Staten Island Advance

Where did all the workers go? (letter to the editor)

Every business and industry is suffering from “not enough workers,” businesses that didn’t suffer from this before the pandemic. So, what happened?. Maybe some retired, maybe some quit, but what about all the rest? They still have bills to pay, housing to pay, need food to eat. Where are they with that money needed? Are they on public assistance? Are they on unemployment? The pandemic is over, so it can’t be used anymore. We need the workforce.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 24 and 25, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carol Marie Carroll, 88, passed away peacefully on Nov. 21,2022 surrounded by her family. Carol (nee Cosgrove) was born on June 23, 1934, in Brooklyn, to Helen and Norbert Cosgrove. She was a graduate of St John’s University where she met her husband of 65 years, Peter Carroll, SJU basketball team center. Carol joyfully dedicated herself to her family, was a community volunteer and woman of great faith and longtime parishioner of St. Charles Catholic Church in Oakwood. Read the full obit on SILive.
The Staten Island Advance

These 2 retail marijuana dispensaries are expected to open on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As part of 36 marijuana retail dispensary licenses granted to New York State providers, two have been approved to open on Staten Island. On Monday, the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) gave the green light for 36 cannabis dispensaries to open up shop -- a first step toward legal marijuana businesses operating across the Empire State.
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
philanthropynewsdigest.org

SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers

The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
The Staten Island Advance

Build a gingerbread house out of Pop-Tarts this holiday season and you could win $15K

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Got a knack for interior design? How about some serious decorating and frosting skills? Pop-Tarts, the yummy toaster pastries that have been produced and distributed by Kellogg’s since 1964, is looking for innovative home remodeling ideas, each one constructed using varieties of the classic breakfast treat. If you come up with something truly unique, there’s a chance you could win a $15,000 grand prize.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

