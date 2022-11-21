Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Need a holiday gift idea? Here’s how to easily buy an authentic piece of Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Dom Provenzano and Gabriella Pappalardo were tasked with designing a T-shirt and sweatshirt logo that would proudly represent all of Staten Island’s many neighborhoods, the duo came up with a classic design. “We were going to focus on individual neighborhoods, highlighting each one on...
Staten Island Black Friday shoppers’ reactions to the deals they scored: It was a mixed bag
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hundreds of shoppers crowded the Staten Island Mall and the Empire Outlets on Black Friday with loads of bags in hand as they strolled through stores to snag deals. Many people bought winter apparel and gift items for the holiday season. “Surprisingly, I feel like...
Christmas tree lightings to inspire holiday spirit and a good appetite for DIY restaurant tour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tree lightings at the center of towns or in prominent locations like Borough Hall or Empire Outlets afford revelers to try new eateries. In a section like Annadale, for instance, the restaurant options are rich and all within walking distance of each other — and the anticipated tree lighting.
A few holiday tips for eating on a budget as ShopRite donates 1,700 gift cards to Staten Island food pantries
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Mannix Family Supermarkets and ShopRite recently donated over 1,700 ShopRite gift cards to 36 borough food pantries and community organizations. The gift was presented at a celebration in the mid-Island store — 2656 Hylan Blvd., New Dorp. Assemblyman Michael Tannousis joined store owner...
14 photos of Black Friday on Staten Island at Best Buy, Toys R Us and other retailers through the years
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Each year, holiday shoppers hit the stores in search of deep discounts on Black Friday. The shopping day has certainly changed through the years. At one point, some stores shifted to open on Thanksgiving, causing the one-day shopping frenzy to start early. And then of course, the past couple of holiday shopping seasons were greatly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which forced adjustments in store hours and an emphasis on safety, online shopping and curbside pickup.
Is the Staten Island housing market beginning to cool?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Mirroring a marked drop in real estate that is happening in cities across the United States, pending sales on Staten Island were down 37.5% in October, and down 20.1% for the year, according to the latest data culled by the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR). It seems as of the borough’s housing market -- which has been competitive for the past two years -- is beginning to show signs of slowdown.
Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s what to buy and what to avoid, according to retail experts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Cyber Monday gives holiday shoppers a chance to snag some great deals on the Monday after Thanksgiving. Here’s a look at what to buy and what to avoid on Cyber Monday, which this year falls on Nov. 28. ITEMS TO BUY. 1. Laptops/PCs. Shoppers...
What’s inside that Staten Island building with the elk on the roof? | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- That building on Richmond Avenue near the Arthur Kill Road intersection, with the elk on the roof, was built in the late 1800s. The stone and clapboard mansion at 3250 Richmond Ave. has been the site of Elks Lodge No. 841 since 1960. The group was...
Where did all the workers go? (letter to the editor)
Every business and industry is suffering from “not enough workers,” businesses that didn’t suffer from this before the pandemic. So, what happened?. Maybe some retired, maybe some quit, but what about all the rest? They still have bills to pay, housing to pay, need food to eat. Where are they with that money needed? Are they on public assistance? Are they on unemployment? The pandemic is over, so it can’t be used anymore. We need the workforce.
Check out Staten Island’s upcoming events: Annadale Tree Lighting on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s Thanksgiving weekend and though lots of folks are on a long weekend away, Staten Island is definitely not sleeping. And while the holiday weekend isn’t overflowing with as many options as usual, there’s still lots to do with the whole family.
Here are the locations where you’ll find the most wild turkeys on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Turkeys seem to be everywhere on Staten Island -- and we’re not talking about those on the tables of your Thanksgiving feasts. Wild turkeys found on Staten Island are not a new thing. Despite attempts by local officials to rid the Island of them, it seems like the Island flock is growing in increasing numbers.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 24 and 25, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carol Marie Carroll, 88, passed away peacefully on Nov. 21,2022 surrounded by her family. Carol (nee Cosgrove) was born on June 23, 1934, in Brooklyn, to Helen and Norbert Cosgrove. She was a graduate of St John’s University where she met her husband of 65 years, Peter Carroll, SJU basketball team center. Carol joyfully dedicated herself to her family, was a community volunteer and woman of great faith and longtime parishioner of St. Charles Catholic Church in Oakwood. Read the full obit on SILive.
These 2 retail marijuana dispensaries are expected to open on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As part of 36 marijuana retail dispensary licenses granted to New York State providers, two have been approved to open on Staten Island. On Monday, the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) gave the green light for 36 cannabis dispensaries to open up shop -- a first step toward legal marijuana businesses operating across the Empire State.
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Staten Islander launches new dating, social groups for developmentally disabled young adults
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As a child, Victoria Bennett, 28, used to tag along with her father, a photographer who shot photos for the Grace Foundation, an organization committed to support and education for children/adults impacted by autism spectrum disorder. “Those events I went to with my dad always stuck...
Warming Up Your Car Not Only Illegal in New York, Experts Say It Does More Harm Than Good
Did you know warming up your car on a cold Central New York morning is not only illegal, but experts say it can actually do more harm than good, suggesting only warming it for 30 seconds? 30 seconds?! In Central New York, on a morning when it's 20 below. I don't think so!
philanthropynewsdigest.org
SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers
The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced service Wednesday evening
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every 20 minutes during the evening rush on Wednesday, Nov. 23. From St. George, the Staten Island Ferry would typically provide service every 15 minutes from 5:30 to 7...
Build a gingerbread house out of Pop-Tarts this holiday season and you could win $15K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Got a knack for interior design? How about some serious decorating and frosting skills? Pop-Tarts, the yummy toaster pastries that have been produced and distributed by Kellogg’s since 1964, is looking for innovative home remodeling ideas, each one constructed using varieties of the classic breakfast treat. If you come up with something truly unique, there’s a chance you could win a $15,000 grand prize.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano at Baci Ristorante, Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano on Nov. 5, 2022, at Baci Restaurant, Dongan Hills. “What made our engagement so memorable and special was family and friends traveled from so far...
