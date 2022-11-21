Read full article on original website
The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand
As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
Egomaniac Kevin Bacon took his wife to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ just to see her reaction to his name-drop
At long last, one of the longest-running gags in Marvel Cinematic Universe history will be paid off this coming Friday when Kevin Bacon shares the screen with the franchise’s marquee band of intergalactic misfits in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Having been name-dropped in both James Gunn’s...
Dwayne Johnson blasts the old Warner Bros. regime for ‘inexplicably and inexcusably’ sidelining Superman
Dwayne Johnson has been putting on a brave face to celebrate the success of Black Adam, even if he did feel compelled to step in when he deemed comparisons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to be unfair. The actor and producer’s “the hierarchy of power...
Marvel fandom has now firmly turned on Taika Waititi despite him delivering one of the best MCU movies
Chris Hemsworth’s recent interview has sparked debate among the MCU faithful about the role the fourth film in the Thor franchise has played in the character’s development. Although the movie’s director Taika Waititi became the fandom’s sweetheart with his work on Ragnarok, he has just as quickly become a nuisance with 2022’s Love & Thunder.
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
Spider-Man supporters are floored after realizing an acclaimed villain’s plan makes zero sense
In Holland’s debut solo Spider-Man outing, he’s tested against a dangerous and non-traditional crime boss in Michael Keaton’s Vulture. The film’s titular villain is cunning and capable, turning the death of his original business into a thriving shadow venture. When Keaton’s Adrian Toomes loses out on a lucrative cleanup job, following the destructive Battle of New York, he turns his misfortune around by stealing illegal alien tech, turning it into unique and dangerous weapons, and selling them on the Black Market.
‘Guardians’ Holiday Special debuts to higher Rotten Tomatoes score than ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
With the initial reviews rolling in for the Disney Plus original, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it seems the debut score on Rotten Tomatoes is overshadowing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest theatrical outing, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The RT critical score for the Guardians Holiday Special is...
Hell doesn’t freeze over after one of the worst sequels in history fails to shake off its well-earned reputation
Any franchise that begins with one of the greatest, most important, and most influential films in the history of cinema has nowhere to go but down, but watching what became of Steven Spielberg’s baby by the time Jaws: The Revenge rolled around in 1987 is almost painful to witness.
Supporters defend Brie Larson from claims she doesn’t ‘deserve’ to be called Captain Marvel
Barely a day goes by without Brie Larson’s name gathering momentum on the internet, whether the Academy Award winner is posting some wholesome content, or fans are debating if Captain Marvel is an abomination against both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and cinema itself. The truth, as always, is impossible...
What is Knowhere in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?’ The team’s new HQ, explained
The following article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available to stream on Disney Plus, and it might have added more to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise than you would have expected prior to its release. The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe added some unexpected lore like how Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) received his guns and how Yondu’s (Michael Rooker) obsession with his knick-knacks began.
What age is Groot in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ and why does he look so different?
This Christmas, the Guardians of the Galaxy treated us to their spin on the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. It’s a wry poke at another Disney property — one you won’t find in its entirety on the network anytime soon — but it isn’t all a joke. It may be the Disney+ equivalent of a special issue comic, but writer-director and Christmas song writer James Gunn chose this special to reveal some key plot developments, setting up the team’s return in the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ has fans fearing for a certain Avenger’s safety
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now here to deliver some early festive cheer, as the 45-minute standalone just landed on Disney Plus today. James Gunn really pulled out all the stops with this one to offer up a truly wholesome story that ticks off all the classic tropes of the Christmas special. Although, having said that, the Special Presentation’s gift-giving scene takes a surprisingly dark turn.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ has already changed MCU canon as it beats ‘Wakanda Forever’ in one all-important way
With Thanksgiving almost here, you know what that means, Marvel maniacs — it’s nearly time for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special! And ahead of James Gunn’s festive treat landing on Disney Plus this Friday, reviews for the standalone effort are rolling in, resulting in the special beating out Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in one key way. Even more shocking, though, is the fact that Marvel appears to have just blown its major twist too soon. Let’s dig in..
At long last, a big-name director finally has nice things to say about Marvel
Anytime a high-profile filmmaker name-drops the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the chances are high that they’ll be disparaging the all-conquering comic book conglomerate for ruining the sacred artform of cinema, and they’re completely entitled to that opinion. Quentin Tarantino has become the latest to jump on the bandwagon after...
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ brings an ultra-obscure 1980s IP into MCU canon
This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has just landed on Disney Plus, and delivers on its promise of a heartwarming and funny story centered on Marvel’s top spacefaring team of heroes. There’s not much more to it than that, though we do get some excellent festive needle drops, and Kevin Bacon clearly having a lot of fun playing himself.
Marvel fans remain convinced the MCU has an even bigger stinker than ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Not all movies are created equal, but MCU fans seem to be in consensus that Captain Marvel is the worst of the Marvel films. With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, the negative reviews started piling up against it and that’s what may have sparked the debate that is taking place between MCU fans.
The game-changing Star-Lord and Mantis twist in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,’ explained
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. When you sit down to watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it is natural to expect the special presentation to address the long-standing question of the alternate Gamora’s absence. But even though the film sorely disappoints on that front, it tries to make up for it by introducing a rather unexpected twist — though the studio had voluntarily spoiled it in advance. Yes, we are talking about Mantis being Star-Lord aka Peter Quill’s half-sister. But when did this nifty little piece of development come into existence?
Marvel fans’ jaws drop as Kevin Bacon casually makes DC references in the MCU
This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has finally arrived to truly kick off the holiday season, delivering a goofy and heartwarming story about the true meaning of Christmas. The core of the story is Drax and Mantis making an unscheduled trip to Earth to get the perfect gift for Peter Quill. He’s spent the last few movies singing the praises of his hero Kevin Bacon, so what would delight him more than getting the famed actor as his new toy?
‘Andor’ was so good it’s already ruined future ‘Star Wars’ shows for fans
Andor finally wrapped up its super-sized 12-part first season run this week, bringing an end to what is easily the most acclaimed Star Wars Disney Plus series we’ve had to date. While Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett might’ve had their fair share of fan-pleasing moments, many agreed they were lacking a certain depth and weight. That was definitely not the case with Andor, which has been widely applauded for its textured, thematically resonated storytelling.
