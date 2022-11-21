Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. When you sit down to watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it is natural to expect the special presentation to address the long-standing question of the alternate Gamora’s absence. But even though the film sorely disappoints on that front, it tries to make up for it by introducing a rather unexpected twist — though the studio had voluntarily spoiled it in advance. Yes, we are talking about Mantis being Star-Lord aka Peter Quill’s half-sister. But when did this nifty little piece of development come into existence?

