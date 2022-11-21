‘Birds of Prey’ might be a cult favorite, but fans think one character was butchered beyond redemption

This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has finally arrived to truly kick off the holiday season, delivering a goofy and heartwarming story about the true meaning of Christmas. The core of the story is Drax and Mantis making an unscheduled trip to Earth to get the perfect gift for Peter Quill. He’s spent the last few movies singing the praises of his hero Kevin Bacon, so what would delight him more than getting the famed actor as his new toy?

19 HOURS AGO