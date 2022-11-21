Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Daily News
Grateful for our leaders?
With Thanksgiving here, I find myself wondering how to be grateful for this Aspen City Council. But I can’t find a way. Can you?. Despite their mostly good intentions, these five “leaders” are perilously steering Aspen in an unsustainable direction. As a result of their lack of leadership, life and business experiences, their solutions to our problems only compound Aspen’s longstanding issues and create new ones. They have created an environment whereby our government is growing rapidly yet the quality of service provided to us citizens has declined. They have zero creativity and refuse to take advice from citizens with deep experience.
Aspen Daily News
The Collective, base village plaza to be ‘chock-full’ of winter activities
The Collective Snowmass announced on Wednesday its winter activity lineup. From new to returning programs, the community hub looks to cultivate another season of off-the-slopes entertainment for all ages. Located in Snowmass Base Village, The Collective building features a Game Lounge-Selfie Den room, an event hall and a restaurant and...
Aspen Daily News
Who stands to benefit?
“Cui bono?” while rarely dispositive, is always a worthwhile ask. Who really stands to benefit from expanding Aspen’s affordable housing supply? Employers who don’t want to pay their workers a living wage. If they can’t attract workers at a price that allows them to profit then their business model isn’t viable. It isn’t government’s job to provide corporate welfare.
Aspen Daily News
Carbondale approves developer for lots at Town Center
The Carbondale Board of Trustees on Tuesday supported moving forward with the Town Center initiative and named a developer to design the project. The Carbondale Town Center project is a proposed development on 14 empty lots located in the heart of downtown Carbondale near Thunder River Theatre. The lots were donated to the town last winter, and the town’s vision for the property includes a mix of commercial and residential uses.
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Nov. 24
Two Carbondale residents died as a result of a Cattle Creek Road single-car crash on Friday, according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office. A news release identifies the deceased as Lana Jeffryes, 56, and Amanda Toft-David, 40. The coroner’s office was dispatched to the 6.5-mile marker of Cattle Creek...
Aspen Daily News
The difference a century makes
Wow! $141,127,460. That’s the proposed city of Aspen budget for 2023. That’s a big number! What a difference a century makes. Back in 1923, the monthly expenditures for March were $296.47. Mayor Wagner, as the acting city marshal, received a salary of $75 and $5 per month for being mayor. The largest city expenditure (outside of his salary) was $67.42 for street lights.
Aspen Daily News
City of Aspen announces three individuals stepping into leadership roles
The city of Aspen on Tuesday announced three new individuals stepping into leadership roles, with two in-house employees stepping up to fill vacant positions and one new hire. John Sobieralski, current information technology deputy director, will become the department’s new director, while deputy chief building officer Bonnie Muhigirwa has been promoted to chief building official. Also, Jenn Ooton will join the city as a senior project manager in the city manager’s office.
Aspen Daily News
Deal signed for Aspen's longtime vacant basement space at 508 E. Cooper Ave.
The so-called basement to nowhere is now going somewhere. Former Red Onion proprietor Brad Smith said on Wednesday that he has signed a lease with Cooper Street Development LLC for the vacant below-ground space at the 508 E. Cooper Avenue building that previously was the home of the bars Bad Billy’s and Cooper Street Pier, along with the restaurant Lucci’s.
Aspen Daily News
Longtime Aspen first responder facing misdemeanor allegations
After a monthslong inquiry by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a longtime Aspen-area first responder faces six misdemeanor charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance — in this case, fentanyl. The investigation was carried out by CBI because the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office recused itself from the case,...
Aspen Daily News
Free COVID testing, vaccinations likely to go away in 2023
The times of free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations likely will come to an end in 2023. A probable end to the national emergency declaration on the pandemic would also halt federal funding for many COVID-related resources and put tests and care back in the hands of the nation’s public and private medical systems, according to Pitkin County Health COVID-19 Lead Epidemiologist Carly Senst,
Comments / 0