Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: Where To Find Tinkatink
Early reactions to "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" all said the same thing: it's buggy and barely chugs along on the Nintendo Switch, but it still shakes up the tried and true formula enough to be fun for veterans and newcomers alike. Sure, maybe NPCs more than five feet away from the player move at 5 FPS and there are glitches galore with the physics engine, but the game has its cute moments, tons of fun new features, and — best of all — a fresh roster of unique Pokémon to catch and log in your Pokedex.
dexerto.com
Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
The Verge
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo’s fastest selling games of all time
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first new mainline entries into the Pokémon series since 2019, have become the fastest selling games in Nintendo’s history, the company has announced. The two games sold 10 million units between them globally in their first three days on sale, including both physical and downloadable versions. “This is the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days,” the company’s press release reads.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Evolve Charcadet Into Ceruledge And Armarouge
As with past entries in the series, Game Freak has made some Pokémon exclusive to "Scarlet" and others exclusive to "Violet." The developer has also introduced certain pocket monsters with branching evolutions that can transform into different Pokémon based on certain factors. In "Scarlet and Violet," those features combine for the Pokémon Charcadet.
How Many Exclusive Pokémon Does The Violet Version Have?
One of the unique hallmarks of the "Pokémon" franchise is that every new generation begins with games released in pairs. When Game Freak started doing this back in the days of the Game Boy Color, it seemed that the primary purpose was to distinguish between which hue would be used in the monochromatic shading of the game itself. Later generations added other alterations, such as which group of criminal outlaws the player would face and legendary Pokémon they could capture.
The Best Starter In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
As they dive into the Paldea region to catch and battle pocket monsters, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" players will have plenty of choices to make. From where to go first to what sort of team to put together, developer Game Freak has provided Pokémon trainers with no shortage of options to explore in the title. One of the first (and, for some, biggest) choices players will have to make centers on starter Pokémon.
Pokémon Players Are Seeking Refunds For Glitchy Scarlet & Violet
Some players of the new "Pokémon" games are seeking out a beast far more elusive than any Charizard or Snorlax. They're looking for a Nintendo Switch game refund. "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" have made it to store shelves, ringing in a new generation of collectible creatures to battle and thrusting the franchise into the sort of open world structure that fans once only dreamed about. Unfortunately, this next jump forward for the series has proved to be anything but a clean leap. Prior to launch, early reactions to "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" indicated that the ninth generation games were notably far less polished than their predecessors. Unfortunately, those concerns proved to be accurate with the public release. Even with the "Day One" patch installed, players have encountered all manner of performance issues, visual bugs, texture glitches, lag spikes, and crashes thus far.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: ‘Splinter Cell’ is back and ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ are being refunded
It is not all good news in the land of Nintendo, as they have been refunding copies of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, while fans have gotten angry at the Need for Speed Twitter account, and Splinter Cell is back, but probably not in the way that you want.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
Why You'll Probably Want To Reset Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Every Once In A While
It's no secret at this point that "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" are suffering from a litany of issues. It seems that the Nintendo Switch isn't powerful enough to run the games that were designed for it at an adequate framerate. Not only has the gaming performance in both of these titles been atrocious, they have also been plagued by an extraordinary number of intermittently creepy and hilarious glitches. While some of these have been entertaining, however, the overall framerate and texture issues in these new "Pokémon" titles has led some fans to find them unplayable, with the user score for "Scarlet" dropping to a disappointing 2.8 on Metacritic – an all-time low for the series. That said, the overall response to the changes made in the gameplay has been generally positive, and so many fans are still seeking ways to continue playing these games ... if only there was a way to improve the performance.
dexerto.com
Where to find Mareanie & Toxapex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Mareanie and Toxapex are both ocean-dwelling Pokemon who return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here’s where to find a wild Mareanie and how to obtain its evolved form, Toxapex. The good news is you don’t need to search the seabed to find these two Pokemon. Both Mareanie and...
The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: How To Catch And Evolve Capsakid
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet ” have finally been released, introducing fans to the new Paldea region and lots of brand new Pokémon. Among the new additions to the Pokédex are some truly rare monsters, some of which combine multiple elemental forces into one powerful package. Fans are already hard at work catching 'em all, discovering Pokémon such as Tinkatink, a seldom seen (but very effective) Fairy and Steel type.
tryhardguides.com
Skeledirge Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring some new additions to the game, which means there’s a lot of new pocket monsters out there that can be collected and battled against. When battling against certain Pokemon, it’s unclear what type they are initially, so learning which moves you should use is very important! If you want to know what Skeledirge’s weaknesses are then we’ll walk you through them in this guide.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Change Tera Types
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can change their Pokemon's Tera Types, but it will take a bit of work. Every Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a Tera Type, which determines what single type the Pokemon transforms into when it Terastallizes. Tera Types are determined by the individual Pokemon, with most Pokemon having a Tera Type that matches one of its normal types (i.e., most Pikachu in the game will have an Electric Tera Type) and some Pokemon having a Tera Type that is extremely different than their normal Tera Type (i.e, a Pikachu with the Flying Tera Type.) Considering that Pokemon have boosted attack power in their Tera Type while Terastallized, it adds a new layer of strategy to battles when choosing when to Terastallize and what Pokemon to Terastallize.
Sorry, You Can't Get the Shiny Legendaries in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
Anyone who has already started their journey in the Paldea region knows that Shiny Hunting looks much different in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet than it has in previous generations. While there are plenty of ways to increase your chances at finding a Shiny Pokémon, there's no sound or animation to help you spot them in the wild, meaning you'll have to pay close attention to your surroundings if you want to have a successful hunt.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Receives Its First Competitive Bans
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has already gotten its first Pokemon ban. Smogon, an unofficial but influential forum for competitive Pokemon, has announced that Houndstone and Flutter Mane will both be barred from the OU tier of play immediately. The two Pokemon were banned for different reasons – Flutter Mane was banned due to its strong base stats and Fairy/Ghost-typing along with its Protosynthesis ability, which would boost its highest stat even further with use of either Harsh Sunlight or a Booster Energy.
The Callisto Protocol Official Trailer Is Going To Make Waiting Very Difficult
"The Callisto Protocol" is fast approaching its release date of December 2 and hype for the game has reached an all-time high, especially after the release of the official launch trailer for the game. After several presentations showing off the creepy environment and the horrifying monsters that await players in "The Callisto Protocol," not to mention some glowing hand-on previews praising its intense melee combat and grisly atmosphere, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The launch trailer is focused almost entirely on narrative and tone, although it still keeps main story elements a secret.
Overwatch 2 Is Changing Up Its Battle Pass For Season 2
As "Overwatch 2" gears up to enter its second season, it appears that the game's developers over at Blizzard are already looking to change up the battle pass. It's not a major surprise these changes are coming, though. After all, the "Overwatch 2" battle pass has faced serious criticisms, some of which were so intense they made fans' stomachs drop. For example, some of the game's newly added heroes are actually locked behind the battle pass, making them unavailable to players who opt not to pay for the pass. Others have suggested that the battle pass is too costly compared to other games.
