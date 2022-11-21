Read full article on original website
Supreme Court clears way for House Democrats to get Trump tax returns
The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied former President Trump's emergency application asking it to block a Democratic-led House committee from obtaining his tax returns. Why it matters: The denial allows Trump's tax returns to be released to the House Ways and Means Committee, which has been attempting for years to obtain them from the Internal Revenue Service as part of its investigation into the service’s presidential audit program.
Biden on Russian oil price cap negotiations: "It's in play"
President Biden said Thursday that negotiations between the U.S. and its allies over imposing a price cap on Russian oil are ongoing and confirmed that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the issue. What they're saying: "It's in play," Biden told reporters while visiting a fire station...
Trudeau defends use of emergency powers to quell trucker protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his decision earlier this year to invoke emergency powers to quell protests against the country's COVID-19 public health restrictions while testifying before a public inquiry on Friday. Driving the news: The protests had began in Ottawa as opposition to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for...
Scoop: Israel to increase reviews of foreign investments after U.S. pressure
Israel's Security Cabinet reached a decision earlier this month that significantly tightens government oversight on foreign investments, two senior Israeli officials say. Why it matters: While the decision doesn't explicitly mention China, Israeli officials say the new policy is a response to two years of pressure by the Biden administration to limit China's role in sectors like energy, infrastructure, telecommunications and transportation.
Scoop: U.S. creates special representative post focused solely on Palestinian affairs
The Biden administration notified congress on Tuesday that it has appointed Hady Amr as a new special representative for Palestinian affairs, a senior State Department official said. Why it matters: The move is an upgrade in U.S.-Palestinian relations. It is the first time the U.S. has created a Washington-based position...
The U.S. and China hold the world's climate future in their hands
The resumption of U.S.-China climate talks at the recent COP27 summit is a positive sign for global cooperation on climate change, but it's not clear how both sides will now follow through at home to meet their climate commitments. Why it matters: The global community will not be able to...
Student loan repayment pause extended through June 2023 by White House
The White House on Tuesday announced that it is extending the pause on student loan repayments through June 30, 2023. Driving the news: The latest extension comes as the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan remains in legal limbo. What they're saying: "I'm confident that our student debt relief plan...
FCC bans U.S. sales of Huawei and ZTE equipment over national security concerns
The Federal Communications Commission on Friday announced it adopted new rules banning U.S. sales and imports of new Huawei and ZTE telecommunications devices out of national security concerns. Why it matters: The ban is the latest escalation in U.S. policy toward Chinese telecom equipment makers, which began during the Obama...
