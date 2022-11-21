GARDEN CITY — At approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, Finney County Sheriff's deputies responses to the 6000 block of Skyline Drive to a report of a choking, unresponsive infant. Upon arrival, deputies found the infant on the floor barely breathing and immediately noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home, the smell of burnt marijuana. They suspected the infant could be suffering from a drug overdose, according to a news release Wednesday.

