NBC Los Angeles
What is the Greatest Individual Team in World Cup History?
It’s time for 32 nations from around the world to strut their stuff in the FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial competition is almost underway and we are about to see some of the world’s greatest players and teams compete for the Jules Rimet Trophy. Since the inaugural World...
Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0
The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
USMNT, England Fans React to ‘Boring' World Cup Tie
The adrenaline build up going into Friday’s Group B matchup between the United States and England was higher than any other battle on the World Cup pitch this year. However, much to the audience's dismay, the match turned out to be quite the snoozefest – resulting in a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes and four extra minutes of stoppage time.
Top Three Moments From Day 4 of 2022 World Cup
Day 4 of the 2022 World Cup brought a little bit of everything -- from upsets to breakout performances. Morocco and Croatia kicked things off early with a scoreless draw. Throughout the midday competitions, two giants took the field -- Germany ended up on the chopping block while Spain put up the most dominant performance of the tournament. Ending the day was Canada and Belgium in a chippy match that saw the Red Devils emerge with three points.
FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation...
Postgame Reactions From USMNT After 0-0 World Cup Draw Against England
The game we have all been waiting for has finally concluded – and with a draw? Yes, that’s right. The United States-England Group B World Cup matchup wrapped with a scoreless finish after 90 plus minutes of intense play. Nonetheless, the draw is not a bad result for...
How USMNT Can Advance in World Cup After Tie Vs. England
Two games and two draws for the United States. After opening the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales, the USMNT and England played to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Friday. Heavyweight England entered the match as the favorite, but it was...
João Félix, Rafael Leão Score Portugal Two Goals in Three-Minute Span
It took a half, but Portugal’s offense has arrived in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for his country with a penalty kick in the 65th minute. The momentum from his historic goal didn’t last, as Ghana earned an equalizer in the 73rd minute. While Ghana’s goal could...
Five Things to Know About Uruguay's Luis Suárez
Whether it’s his talent or antics, Luis Suárez knows how to find the soccer spotlight. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker has been one of the most prolific talents in the sport over the last decade-plus. He has been playing at the top level of European club soccer and on Uruguay’s national team for 15 years, scoring countless goals to go along with team and individual honors.
Senegal Scores Pair of Second-Half Goals to Fend Off Qatar
It took some patience, but Senegal remains in the hunt heading into the second week of World Cup action. After taking a 1-0 lead late in the first half, Senegal opened up the second half with a perfectly executed set piece. Ismail Jakob’s corner made contact with forward Famara Diedhiou’s head, and he buried the ball to the back post.
Michy Batshuayi, Belgium Lead Group F After Win Vs. Canada
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium's striker Michy Batshuayi stepped up when it mattered most. The 29-year-old got the Red Devils on the board in the 44th minute during a dominant first half from...
Was That LeBron James Playing in the World Cup? Star Acknowledges Lookalike
LeBron James has been sidelined for two weeks with a groin strain. Or has he?. It sure looked like LeBron playing in the World Cup on Sunday. No, James hasn't traded in his sneakers for cleats. The LeBron lookalike was actually Bryan Mbeumo, a forward on the Cameroon national team. Mbeumo's photo was posted on social media by @LakeShowYo and got the attention of James himself.
