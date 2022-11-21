Read full article on original website
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Piers Morgan Says It’s 'Absolutely Disgusting' That Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Receiving This Human Rights Award
This story has been updated since its original publication date to include recent facts. It’s just been announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award for calling out the royal family for structural racism – and Piers Morgan was quick to voice his disapproval!
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
BBC
Blackford on Supreme Court ruling: Democracy will not be denied
The prime minister has every right to oppose Scottish independence but had no right to deny democracy for Scottish people, Ian Blackford has told the Commons. The SNP leader claimed the idea the UK was a voluntary union of nations was now "dead and buried" if Westminster kept blocking an independence referendum.
BBC
The Supreme Court judgement is clear but not what Nicola Sturgeon wanted
Clarity was what Nicola Sturgeon asked for and clarity is what she now has from the UK Supreme Court. The judges have made clear that the law does not allow Holyrood to legislate for an independence referendum without Westminster's agreement. That means there will not be an indyref2 on 19...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile's Kos trip completely unacceptable - MP
The justice secretary has agreed to look into the decision to let a "predatory" paedophile jet off on holiday before being sentenced. MP Dan Jarvis wrote to Dominic Raab to voice "very serious concerns" after a judge gave Matthew Thompson permission to travel to Greece while on bail. Thompson, 48,...
BBC
Stalking super-complaint launched against police
Campaigners have launched a super-complaint against the police over their approach to stalking. The National Stalking Consortium has claimed officers are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge, it added. Clive Ruggles, whose daughter...
BBC
Iran protests: Armed Met Police guard Iranian journalists facing death threats
In a tree-lined business park in Chiswick, West London, there is a heavy presence of armed police. Black, multi-role armoured vehicles called Jankels are positioned at intervals alongside Met Police armed response vehicles, fully crewed-up with armed officers inside. They are guarding every approach to the plate-glass building that houses...
BBC
Shetland announces Ashley Jensen as new lead
The BBC's award-winning murder mystery drama Shetland will have a new lead actor when it returns next year. Ashley Jensen will star as DI Ruth Calder, a native Shetlander who returns to the isles after 20 years working for the Met in London. The Scottish actor takes on the lead...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers to walk out in pay row
Rail passengers face more disruption this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies set to walk out on Saturday as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is set to affect people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to...
BBC
ZSL London Zoo: How to transport a 193kg gorilla overseas
A critically endangered gorilla has travelled to London Zoo on a first-class flight from Tenerife. The 18-year-old 193kg silverback named Kiburi was delivered by DHL Express for an international breeding programme. Kiburi, who travelled from Zoo Loro Parque in Tenerife, made a 1,903-mile door-to-door journey - travelling in a custom-built...
BBC
Troubles legacy: 'Families can not draw a line under it'
Mary Kiely was 11 when her mother and a priest came into her bedroom in the middle of the night to tell her that her brother had been killed. Gerard Kiely was an 18-year-old student at Queen's University. He was shot dead with his friend Kevin Ballentine as they left...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia atrocities bring Nato members closer
Nato is feeling pretty pleased with itself right now. Of course when you chat to officials in the soulless, concrete monolith that is Nato HQ here in Brussels, no-one expresses pleasure at the current situation in Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But they are quick to tell you how surprised, amazed or encouraged they are, and that the alliance is so "very" united.
BBC
Taiwan votes in local elections amid China tensions
Millions in Taiwan are heading to the polls as the island's local midterm elections kick off on Saturday. Local council and city mayors are elected in the polls, which are held every four years. But these elections are also drawing global attention this year as Taiwan becomes a bigger geopolitical...
