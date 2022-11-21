ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Eight Displaced, One Hospitalized In Weekend Bayonne House Fire

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Bayonne fire Photo Credit: Bayonne OEM

Eight residents were displaced and one was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a massive fire over the weekend in Bayonne, authorities said.

Firefighters responding to the house at 95 Hobart Ave. found smoke coming from the three-story, two-family house around 4:25 p.m., Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver said.

Firefighters used multiple handlines to extinguish the blaze, which was brought under control at 6:06 p.m., the chief said.

While the occupants were able to self-evacuate, one was treated for smoke inhalation. The building was temporarily uninhabitable, leaving eight residents displaced. They were under the care of the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross.

A fire investigation is underway to determine the cause, however, the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious in nature.

