ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

'Walking Dead' ends 11-season run with heartbreak, hope

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Zombie-apocalypse drama, The Walking Dead , ended its 11-season run on AMC Sunday with two devastating character deaths, a one-year time jump and mostly positive outlooks for the futures of the survivors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mimtg_0jIRqBaq00
Christian Serratos arrives on the red carpet at AMC's "The Walking Dead" Season 6 fan premiere event at Madison Square Garden in 2015 in New York City. The show ended its 11-season run on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The penultimate episode of the series based on Robert Kirkman 's comic books showed longtime characters Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol ( Melissa McBride ), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie ( Lauren Cohan ), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Judith (Cailey Fleming), Yumiko (Eleanoe Matsuura), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Kelly (Angel Theory) and Luke (Dan Fogler) -- trapped by hordes of ravenous flesh-eaters after they attempted to wrestle control of the Commonwealth community from tyrannical Gov. Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).

SPOILERS AHEAD...

Sunday's episode saw Luke getting his legs munched by walkers, then taken to a hospital where his closest friends comforted him before putting him out of his misery.

Father Gabriel risks his life to confront Pamela, insisting she open the gates to the compound to let in thousands of endangered humans before they can be eaten by the approaching undead.

Mercer (Michael James Shaw) arrests Pamela and she is so upset by the idea of losing everything she has and by everything she has done that she sticks her face close to one of the zombies, which happens to be her former henchman Lance ( Josh Hamilton ), so he can kill her, but Maggie shoots him just in the nick of time and Pamela is led away in handcuffs.

Oh look who it is. #TWD pic.twitter.com/Jcm9G2ju64 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 21, 2022

The survivors then set off a series of explosions that kill most of the walkers.

The second major character death came after it was revealed Rosita had been bitten on the back after successfully getting her toddler daughter to safety.

She enjoys one last night with her friends and family, who are finally safe and happy, and she is at peace knowing her best friend Eugene will kill her just as she is about to turn into a zombie.

There's a reason we call Rosita a WARRIOR. #TWD pic.twitter.com/wm52CqAU72 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 21, 2022

Estranged lovers Yumiko and Magna reconcile and Maggie tells Negan she appreciates him trying to be a better man, but said she will never forgive him for killing her husband Glenn ( Steven Yeun ) several years earlier, even though Negan has sincerely apologized for that and tried to make amends.

Flash-forward a year and the Commonwealth and Alexandria compounds are thriving with Carol, Ezekiel and Mercer now in charge. Everyone is working to rebuild and food is plentiful.

Princess (Paola Lazaro) and Mercer are still a happy couple and Eugene and Max (Margot Bingham) have a new baby girl they name after Rosita.

Daryl promises Judith he will keep looking for her parents Rick ( Andrew Lincoln ) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), and he and Carol exchange "I love yous" before he rides off on his motorcycle into the woods.

Rick and Michonne are seen alive and searching for each other at the end of the episode.

Several new spinoff shows are now in the works that will focus on Rick and Michonne, Maggie and Negan, and Daryl.

We are #TheWalkingDeadFamily . We want to thank our #TWDFamily . You are the best fans in the world. pic.twitter.com/2ZAHVqjUz1 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 21, 2022

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 3

Lisa 211
4d ago

Had not watched for years but tuned in to the finale to see how it ends. I was very disappointed. After all the hype I expected more. A great ending would have been that Rosita was immune to the bite and recovered paving a way for humanity to start over and end the plague.

Reply
2
William Michael
4d ago

The show should have ended a few seasons ago. It’s been lame ever since Rick left. My wife and I couldn’t wait for it to end.

Reply
2
Related
EW.com

The Walking Dead finale ending with Rick and Michonne explained

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. The Walking Dead easily could have ended its epic 11-season, record-breaking run with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) riding off into the distance on his motorcycle. And for a minute there, as the screen faded to black, it appeared it would. And then a match was lit.
Looper

The Walking Dead Fans Can't Get Over The Twisted Judith And Carl Parallels

Although AMC's "The Walking Dead" is a series that has a long history of brutally killing off some of its most important characters, to this day there is perhaps no death as shocking nor heartbreaking as that of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs). Carl is the son of series lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and served as a central character within the series, all the way up until his death in Season 8 — in which he committed suicide after being bitten by a walker.
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast

With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
EW.com

Chandler Riggs on his Walking Dead finale cameo you didn't see

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers on the series finale of The Walking Dead. A bevy of dearly departed Walking Dead characters returned — in voice form, at least — for Sunday's series finale as actors like Steven Yeun, Laurie Holden, Michael Cudlitz, and Sonequa Martin-Green joined Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Danai Gurira's Michonne in proclaiming, "We're the ones who live." (Read our deep dive on that final montage with tons of intel from producers.) But one original actor went even further than that.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request

The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Looper

Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7

The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: The Final Fate of Each Character

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Rest in peace, The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and innumerable deaths, Sunday night's Walking Dead series finale marked the end of the AMC zombie drama — and as hinted by the "Rest in Peace" title, not everyone made it out alive. Things looked grim for the survivors after the show's penultimate episode ended on a major cliffhanger, which saw the heroes trapped between zombie masses and Governor Pamela Milton's (Laila Robins) army as a walker horde flooded inside the Commonwealth's walls. For some, the finale was fatal.
OHIO STATE
EW.com

Norman Reedus says The Walking Dead Daryl and Carol finale goodbye 'felt like a funeral'

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Daryl Dixon was always going to make it out alive of The Walking Dead. The fact that fans promised to riot if he didn't was one clue. The fact he is already in production on a spin-off series was the other. But how would Daryl make it out? And how would things end with him and his post-apocalyptic BFF Carol?
Looper

Original Walking Dead Actor Chandler Riggs' Sly Finale Cameo Slipped Right Past Viewers

After 11 seasons and over 170 episodes, the iconic zombie drama based on the Image Comics series has reached the finish line. "The Walking Dead" capped things off with a very eventful finale that even brought back several fan favorites, including Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). There was even a small cameo from Chandler Riggs that many viewers might have missed.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: Who Will Die in the Series Finale?

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. There is only one episode left of The Walking Dead, which will end with its "Rest in Peace" series finale on November 20th. But after the major cliffhanger that ended Sunday's penultimate episode of the series, titled "Family," (almost) no one is safe. Spoiler alert: Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will all live on in AMC's Walking Dead spin-offs set to premiere in 2023, which will also see the returns of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in their own Rick & Michonne series.
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Looper

The Chicago Fire Season 11 Mid-Season Finale Will Feature A Former Character's Shocking Return

Series in the "One Chicago" franchise won't return with new episodes until December 7, which will serve as each's mid-season finale. These will mark the last episodes of 2022 before the second part of the season kicks off in the new year. The last we saw of the "Chicago Fire" crew, Brett (Kara Killmer) was going on a date; Carver (Jake Lockett) and Gallo (Alberto Rosende) put their differences aside and found a resolution, and Severide (Taylor Kinney) got to play fire cop yet again.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
481K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy