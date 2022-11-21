ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Thursday Night Football: Why Prime Video Won't Show NFL Game on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day is a day when football fans can watch the game all day long. The NFL will air three games, and with Thanksgiving being on Thursday, some fans might think that the night game will be on Prime Video for Thursday Night Football. However, that's not the case as the streaming service will take a week off from broadcasting an NFL game but will return for Week 13.
Yardbarker

Vikings Elevate Two For Thursday Night Football

Gowan, 24, was a junior college transfer who started one season at UCF before opting out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Cardinals took Gowan with pick No. 223 overall in the sixth round. Gowan was entering the first year of a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 million...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Big Lead

Peyton Hendershot and the Dallas Cowboys Tight Ends Invented a Whack-a-Mole Touchdown Celebration

Peyton Hendershot is the name of a hunk from an early 2000s CW drama. It is also the name of a rookie tight end for the Dallas Cowboys. It has to be an incredible thrill to score a touchdown during one's first Thanksgiving Day game, what with all the sluggish, relaxed people watching on discovering that you exist. Hendershot capitalized on his opportunity by turning in one of the more creative celebrations we've seen in recent years.
NBC Sports

NFL Playoff Picture: How loss to Vikings impacts Patriots in AFC race

The New England Patriots easily could have won their Thanksgiving Day game against the Minnesota Vikings, but too many penalties and self-inflicted mistakes cost Bill Belichick's team in a 33-26 loss Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. The loss is a tough one for the Patriots, who, as a result,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Big Lead

Jim Nantz Doubts Announcer's Jinx, Immediately Proven Wrong

Jim Nantz gave us all a peek behind the broadcasting curtain on Thanksgiving Day by openly expressing his disdain for the so-called "announcer's jinx," ahead of a Detroit Lions field goal attempt against the Buffalo Bills. There is a running joke/superstition that whenever an announcer talks about how good a kicker has been before they attempt a field goal, the kicker is assured to miss. Thus, the jinx. On Thursday, Nantz told Tony Romo to not mention that jinx before going on to say that Lions kicker Michael Badgley had not missed a kick all season as he lined up for a 29-yard try, as close to a guaranteed make as one can really get. Badgley, of course, missed the kick, and the Lions were punished for the announcer's doubts. THE ANNOUNCER JINX IS REAL.Michael Badgley misses his first field goal of the season after this jinx call from Jim Nantz ðŸ˜…(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/F266fSrWt6 Do not spit in the face of the football gods, Jim! For the sake of the teams you're broadcasting over!
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Report: Astros targeting two-time All-Star outfielder in free agency

The Houston Astros are reportedly one of the teams in hot pursuit of one of the more intriguing players on this winter’s MLB free-agent market. This offseason will be interesting for the Astros. While organizations like the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, and New York Mets look for ways to improve their roster and get to the World Series in 2023, Houston achieved their ultimate goal earlier this month.
HOUSTON, TX
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy