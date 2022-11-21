Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis region finalizing spending plans for the $790 million received in Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
Related
2022 Playoff Picture: Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens have had toughest schedules
Strength of schedule is always an interesting conversation during the offseason, but the gaze is often focused in the wrong direction. 2022 crystalizes this more than other recent years. Any fan looking at their team’s schedule this offseason would’ve circled the Los Angeles Rams as one of the toughest games on the itinerary.
CBS Sports
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
Popculture
Thursday Night Football: Why Prime Video Won't Show NFL Game on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is a day when football fans can watch the game all day long. The NFL will air three games, and with Thanksgiving being on Thursday, some fans might think that the night game will be on Prime Video for Thursday Night Football. However, that's not the case as the streaming service will take a week off from broadcasting an NFL game but will return for Week 13.
Yardbarker
Raiders 'Incredible' WR Davante Adams ‘Top Guy’ Seahawks Have Seen, Says Pete Carroll
Records will hardly matter when the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) on Sunday at Lumen Field. The talent level will be off the charts and Seattle coach Pete Carroll is certainly aware. While trying to limit the do-or-die approach of a Raiders team desperate for a...
Houston Texans QB: Davis Mills out, Kyle Allen in vs. Miami, sources tell ESPN
While Coach Lovie Smith was silent on whether to bench signal-caller Davis Mills, sources revealed on Wednesday that there will be a change.
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 12 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans.
Packers OL Sean Rhyan suspended six games for PED violation
Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan has been suspended for six games without pay after violating the NFL’s
Potential Teams For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Packers Include 49ers, Jets
Where would you place Aaron Rodgers next?
Yardbarker
Vikings Elevate Two For Thursday Night Football
Gowan, 24, was a junior college transfer who started one season at UCF before opting out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Cardinals took Gowan with pick No. 223 overall in the sixth round. Gowan was entering the first year of a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 million...
Peyton Hendershot and the Dallas Cowboys Tight Ends Invented a Whack-a-Mole Touchdown Celebration
Peyton Hendershot is the name of a hunk from an early 2000s CW drama. It is also the name of a rookie tight end for the Dallas Cowboys. It has to be an incredible thrill to score a touchdown during one's first Thanksgiving Day game, what with all the sluggish, relaxed people watching on discovering that you exist. Hendershot capitalized on his opportunity by turning in one of the more creative celebrations we've seen in recent years.
NBC Sports
NFL Playoff Picture: How loss to Vikings impacts Patriots in AFC race
The New England Patriots easily could have won their Thanksgiving Day game against the Minnesota Vikings, but too many penalties and self-inflicted mistakes cost Bill Belichick's team in a 33-26 loss Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. The loss is a tough one for the Patriots, who, as a result,...
Hornets' Gordon Hayward diagnosed with fractured left shoulder
Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has been diagnosed with a fractured left shoulder and his timeline for a return will be a on a week-to-week evaluation, his agent told ESPN on Friday night.
Jim Nantz Doubts Announcer's Jinx, Immediately Proven Wrong
Jim Nantz gave us all a peek behind the broadcasting curtain on Thanksgiving Day by openly expressing his disdain for the so-called "announcer's jinx," ahead of a Detroit Lions field goal attempt against the Buffalo Bills. There is a running joke/superstition that whenever an announcer talks about how good a kicker has been before they attempt a field goal, the kicker is assured to miss. Thus, the jinx. On Thursday, Nantz told Tony Romo to not mention that jinx before going on to say that Lions kicker Michael Badgley had not missed a kick all season as he lined up for a 29-yard try, as close to a guaranteed make as one can really get. Badgley, of course, missed the kick, and the Lions were punished for the announcer's doubts. THE ANNOUNCER JINX IS REAL.Michael Badgley misses his first field goal of the season after this jinx call from Jim Nantz ðŸ˜…(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/F266fSrWt6 Do not spit in the face of the football gods, Jim! For the sake of the teams you're broadcasting over!
Yardbarker
Report: Astros targeting two-time All-Star outfielder in free agency
The Houston Astros are reportedly one of the teams in hot pursuit of one of the more intriguing players on this winter’s MLB free-agent market. This offseason will be interesting for the Astros. While organizations like the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, and New York Mets look for ways to improve their roster and get to the World Series in 2023, Houston achieved their ultimate goal earlier this month.
Kirk Herbstreit on Jam-Packed Schedule: 'No Backing Out Now'
Kirk Herbstreit refuses to complain because he knows you don't care.
Roundup: Jessica Chastain on Playing Tammy Wynette; Zach Wilson Benched; Japan Upsets Germany at World Cup
Jessica Chastain talked about playing Tammy Wynette, Zach Wilson benched by the Jets, Japan upset Germany at the World Cup and more in the Roundup.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0