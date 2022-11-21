ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

These counties have more turkeys than people

Some pockets of the U.S. have more turkeys than people. Details: Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show that at least five counties have more than 100 turkeys per person:. Swift County, Minn. (148 turkeys per human) McPherson County, S.D. (115) Highland County, Va. (109) Sanpete County, Utah (105)
Spreading the word: the top butter-buying states

West Virginians were on a roll last year when it came time to butter up their meals, compared to the rest of the country. Why it matters: It's Thanksgiving. Butter is everywhere and on everything. Details: Data from Instacart show that West Virginians bought the most butter in November 2021,...
GOP states seek to keep Title 42 border policy

Fifteen Republican-led states are pushing a last-minute legal effort to keep alive a controversial COVID-19 policy that cites threats to public health to quickly expel migrants and asylum seekers, according to a new court filing. Why it matters: Title 42 — used 2.4 million times over the course of more...
Georgia court rejects GOP appeal, Saturday early voting goes forward

Georgia's highest court on Wednesday denied the state GOP and national Republican groups' attempt to stop in-person early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26 for the state's high-profile Senate runoff. Driving the news: In an order Wednesday, all justices agreed to deny Republicans' request to overturn two lower court rulings, which...
Murkowski beats Trump-backed opponent in Alaska's Senate race

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) beat Trump-backed Republican foe Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election, the state's Division of Elections announced Wednesday. Why it matters: Murkowski's victory represents another blow for the former president's handpicked candidates, many of whom lost their midterm races. State of play: Election officials on Wednesday announced...
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates state's 6-week abortion ban

The Georgia state Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily reinstated the state's six-week abortion ban, which had been struck down by a lower court last week. The big picture: The Georgia attorney general indicated they plan to appeal last week's decision on the ban shortly after it was issued. They simultaneously asked the state supreme court to temporarily “stay” the lower court ruling and reinstate the law in the meantime.
Coast Guard rescues more than 180 people in South Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that it has rescued more than 180 people from an overloaded vessel that eventually hit a sandbar in the Florida Keys. The big picture: This is the second rescue of such a vessel in recent days. The first one, which capsized over the weekend, led to at least five deaths, the Coast Guard said.
Rep. Jim Banks eyes Senate bid

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) is considering a run for U.S. Senate after failing to secure a House Republican leadership position, Axios has learned. Driving the news: Banks' spokesperson Buckley Carlson told Axios in a statement. "He will strongly consider it if Sen. [Mike] Braun runs for governor in 2024." Banks'...
