Read full article on original website
Related
chelseaupdate.com
Community Art Quilt: a Celebration of Collaboration
A celebration of collaboration took place Saturday, Nov. 19, when a Community Art Quilt was unveiled at the Chelsea District Library in honor of Trihn Pifer, the former executive director of the Chelsea Senior Center, who died in 2021. More than 100 quilt squares were sewn by people of all...
chelseaupdate.com
Dec. 1: Nutcracker Ballet Storytime at Chelsea Library
To learn more about this program or about upcoming programs at Chelsea District Library, please click here.
chelseaupdate.com
Friends of Chelsea District Library Ornament Sale
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Lisa Climer for the information in this story.) Friends of the Chelsea District Library’s 2nd annual ornament sale is in progress. Stop by the library lobby to see the “Imagination” ornament series featuring a wooden dragon, snowman and unicorn shapes. They are $10 each. Quantities are limited.
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Robotics Planning a Wrap-A Palooza Dec. 9-11
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Jason and Kimber Zatkovich for the information in this story.) Take a break this holiday season and let the Chelsea Robotics Club wrap your gifts. Chelsea Robotics Boosters will be hosting the first annual Wrap-A-Palooza – a festive outreach event offering gift wrapping to...
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Resident Awarded Honorable Mention in State’s Turkey Naming Contest
Dorothy Rosentreter of Chelsea, and Mike Dotsch of Alpena were awarded honorable mentions by the State of Michigan for their entries into the Name the Turkey contest. Both submitted the name Lynyrd. The state reached out to state residents to submit names for the turkey that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pardoned...
chelseaupdate.com
7th Grade Blue Basketball Moves to 5-0
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Chris Orlandi for the information in this story.) Beach Middle School 7th blue basketball ran their record to 5-0 with a 23-9 victory over Saline. Jax Ichesco led the team ith 13. Brayden Ash and John Orlandi were terrific defending and on the boards.
chelseaupdate.com
Nov. 26: Small Business Saturday Specials at Lane Animal Hospital
Lane Animal Hospital is a locally-owned small business that has been a part of the Chelsea community for over 100 years. You can support our small business by coming in on Saturday, Nov. 26 between 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. to purchase a gift certificate. All gift certificates can be used...
Comments / 0