FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents may be owned money from billions in unclaimed funds
PHILADELPHIA - If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is – especially when it comes to free money. But just in time for the holidays, Philadelphia is telling residents to check if they're owed money from a mound of unclaimed funds sitting in Harrisburg. Philadelphia on...
therecord-online.com
Pa. House Democrats will lose their majority for at least a few weeks. Here’s why.
HARRISBURG — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania state House on Nov. 8, but their majority is going to disappear for at least a few weeks in the new year. Republicans will have a temporary 101-99 edge in the 203-seat chamber, in part because of the death of a longtime lawmaker whose seat must be filled in a special election.
Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media
Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
abc27.com
Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
Sweeping Changes Coming to Dollar General
Though the company for now continues to ignore safety-related citations, unrelated operational changes are forthcoming. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor, PennLive.com, and The-Sun.com.
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its Doors
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:PennLiveand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
A winning lottery ticket for $50,000 was sold at Sheetz in Centre County. Is it yours?
A second winning ticket was sold in Somerset County.
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
‘It’s time for us to retire’: Town staple to close next year after decades in business
A store that has been a town staple in Hummelstown for nearly five decades plans to close. Rhoads Hallmark & Gift Shop at 17 W. Main St. will close on Jan. 31. Co-owner Dave Lutz, 85, confirmed the store will close. “It’s time for us to retire,” he said....
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
Central Pennsylvania Man Dies In Airborne Crash On US 322
A 44-year-old man was killed in a crash on US 322 on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. Keith Krieger of Herndon was going south on State Road/US 11 in his 2012 Hyundai Elantra at the US 322 West exit ramp in Watts Township when he left the roadway around 7:30 p.m., the police detail in the release.
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience store
A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you are ever the holder of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
Man In Stolen Vehicle With 3 Kidnapped Kids Leds Pennsylvania State Police On High-Speed Chase
A 7, 12, and a 14-year-old boy were allegedly kidnapped by a man in a stolen vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Gettysburg, on Sunday, Nov. 20, according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police the following evening. 44-year-old Jason Harris supposedly hopped into the car— while under...
NBC Washington
4-Year-Old Girl and Her Mother Found Slain at Hotel in Hagerstown, Maryland
A 4-year-old girl and her mother were found fatally shot at a Maryland hotel, and police say they have arrested an acquaintance of the mother in connection with their deaths. Hagerstown police said the victims are 4-year-old Khori Ashton and her mother, Elise Wars, 40. Staff at the APM Inn and Suites in Hagerstown found their bodies Wednesday in a room at the hotel, which is located at at 431 Dual Highway. They called police about 4:20 p.m.
Harrisburg woman assaulted officer after being arrested for DUI, endangering child welfare
GOLDSBORO, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman was arrested on charges of DUI and endangering the welfare of two children after a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township. Police pulled over Danielle L. Watkins, 47, of Harrisburg, at 11:34 p.m. on Oct. 28...
The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned Turnpike
If you've called the Keystone State home for awhile, you may already be familiar with the long lost turnpike of south central PA near Breezewood. This abandoned stretch of road has been closed to vehicle traffic for decades but many outdoor enthusiasts have been using it as a bike and hiking trail ever since its completion.
