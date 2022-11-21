ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
cohaitungchi.com

Quitting Alcohol Timeline and Body Repair After Quitting Drinking

It’s important to note that, because we are all biochemically different, not everyone has the same symptoms or alcohol withdrawal timelines. Moreover, both the symptoms and timeline depend on the severity of alcohol dependence. With that said, the following chart is a general snapshot of the alcohol withdrawal timeline....
Medical News Today

Do people with dementia know they have it?

Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
EatingWell

What Happens to Your Body When You Take Melatonin Every Night

When was the last time you woke up feeling chipper, well-rested and ready to take on the day? If you're like the average American, that certainly wasn't this morning. A July 2022 study in the journal Frontiers in Sleep reports that only 28% of American adults get the quality and quantity of shuteye that's ample enough to qualify as "restorative sleep."
Medical News Today

What to know about alcohol and stomach pain

A person may experience stomach pain when they drink an excessive amount of alcohol. People may also feel abdominal discomfort as a result of drinking alcohol while taking certain medications. This article discusses what alcohol is, how alcohol may cause stomach pain, and when to see a doctor. What is...
WGN News

Yale scientists look into new way to diagnose ADHD

CHICAGO — ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders. Children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder have trouble focusing and regulating their activity level. A diagnosis is typically made by observing behavior and doctors know what shows on the outside stems from particular areas of the brain. Now, new research reveals the changes are […]
Mark Randall Havens

Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?

A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
psychologytoday.com

Anxiety/Depression Meds May Not Work the Way We Thought

Until recently, prevailing wisdom held that antidepressants worked by increasing synaptic serotonin in the brain's mood centers. New findings cast doubt on the role of serotonin, while at the same time implicating inflammation in triggering anxiety and depression. If, as new studies suggest, inflammation plays a pivotal role in mood...
MedicalXpress

Transgender youth, teens more likely to have sleep disorders

Teens and young adults who are transgender are four times more likely to have a sleep disorder compared to cisgender youth, a Michigan Medicine-led study finds. Researchers analyzed claims data from more than 1.2 million young people aged 12 to 25, of which 2,603 identified as transgender or gender-nonconforming. Results published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine reveal that transgender youth are 5.4 times more likely to have insomnia and three times more likely to have sleep apnea or other sleep disorders.
MICHIGAN STATE
MedicalXpress

Strategies to quit smoking

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., and a listed risk factor for numerous diseases. "I think the reasons for quitting are primarily to avoid the adverse health effects, live longer and live better," says Dr. J. Taylor Hays, director of the Mayo Clinic Nicotine Dependence Center.
Medical News Today

What to know about mixing Wellbutrin and alcohol

It is not safe to mix Wellbutrin and alcohol. notes that alcohol, on its own, acts as a depressant. It interferes with the brain’s communication pathways, increasing a person’s risk of injuries and other adverse outcomes. A person should avoid drinking any amount of alcohol if they take...
Health Digest

Is Fasting Good For Anxiety?

As awareness of anxiety increases, so might treatment options and interventions. In fact, some of these include fasting to help manage symptoms.
MedicineNet.com

Can I Take Melatonin With Antidepressants?

Taking melatonin with antidepressants could increase your risk of side effects like sleepiness and even reduce the effects of some antidepressant medications. In an animal study, when melatonin was taken along with antidepressants, such as desipramine and Prozac (fluoxetine), it reduced their effectiveness. However, there is little research on how this affects humans. You should always consult with your doctor before combining these medications.
Medical News Today

Why might a person feel worse right after quitting smoking?

It can take some time for the body to adjust to the absence of nicotine, the active ingredient in cigarette smoke. This time of adjustment, called nicotine withdrawal, can feel uncomfortable. People usually feel worse during the. . However, symptoms decline gradually over the first month. That said, some individuals...
Medical News Today

What to know about the stages of depression

Depression affects people differently. Some people suggest that depression has stages similar to the stages of grief, but no research supports this. Studies suggest the stages of depression are a continuum of increasing symptom severity. Depression is a common yet serious mental health condition affecting millions of people worldwide. Approximately.

