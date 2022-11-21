Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI), fêted the launch of several new wines, available through WX Brands, during a sales meeting at its Stratford headquarters on Oct. 7. Representatives from WX Brands were in attendance to educate the sales team on the new arrivals, including Dan Meunier, National Account Manager; Bob Carbone, Northeast Regional Sales Manager; and Kyle Cook, Eastern Region Sales Director. The CDI sales team tasted new wines from Bread & Butter Wines, Our Daily Wines, Chronic Cellars and Tangent Wines, all available in the state through CDI. Formerly the Winery Exchange, the California-based WX Brands was established in 1999 and develops exclusive brands of wine, as well its own unique portfolio of proprietary wine brands that are sold globally. Products are sourced from 17 countries, resulting in more than 6 million cases sold worldwide, including its California flagship brand, Bread & Butter.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO