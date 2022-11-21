Read full article on original website
CDI Celebrates Fall with Launch of New WX Brands
Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI), fêted the launch of several new wines, available through WX Brands, during a sales meeting at its Stratford headquarters on Oct. 7. Representatives from WX Brands were in attendance to educate the sales team on the new arrivals, including Dan Meunier, National Account Manager; Bob Carbone, Northeast Regional Sales Manager; and Kyle Cook, Eastern Region Sales Director. The CDI sales team tasted new wines from Bread & Butter Wines, Our Daily Wines, Chronic Cellars and Tangent Wines, all available in the state through CDI. Formerly the Winery Exchange, the California-based WX Brands was established in 1999 and develops exclusive brands of wine, as well its own unique portfolio of proprietary wine brands that are sold globally. Products are sourced from 17 countries, resulting in more than 6 million cases sold worldwide, including its California flagship brand, Bread & Butter.
Mancini Beverage-Northeast Beverage Adds Art of Pour
Connecticut-based Art of Pour Craft Cocktails now offers its namesake ready-to-drink bottled cocktails throughout the state via Mancini Beverage – Northeast Beverage of CT. Founded by Alex Brent of Ridgefield, the line uses stevia to lower the overall sugar content of its beverages. In doing so, the Art of Pour line of bottled cocktails has only 4 grams of sugar and 100 calories per serving. Art of Pour’s releases include its Cosmopolitan, showcasing the classic vodka cocktail, and its tequila sipper, Jalapeño Margarita. Art of Pour Craft Cocktails developed its custom-packaged stackable bottles that work in various point-of-sale configurations where space efficiency is at a premium.
