Model Samuel Aitken, the half-brother of the Spencer sisters, unveils his new edgy blonde look exclusively with Tatler

tatler.com
Tragedy for Princess Stéphanie of Monaco as her ex-boyfriend, nightclub owner Mario Oliver, is ‘murdered’ in the Dominican Republic
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the sister of reigning Prince Albert II of Monaco, has been struck by tragedy after her ex-boyfriend, the prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and model Mario Oliver, was found dead in the Dominican Republic. Oliver, who was romantically linked to the effortlessly chic Monégasque royal...
Kate and Camilla in tribute to late Queen with sparkling jewels at state banquet
The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late Queen as they stepped out in Elizabeth II’s jewels for their first state banquet in their new roles.Camilla opted for the much-missed monarch’s diamond and sapphire tiara, while Kate wore a pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen, as well as Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings.The pair joined the King and the Prince of Wales and more than 160 guests for a glittering white tie evening affair at Buckingham Palace in honour of the South African president.The sapphire collection, sometimes known as the King George VI Victorian...
Princess Stephanie of Monaco's Son Is Expecting a Baby — and Shares the News with Help from His Dog!
Louis Ducruet married his college sweetheart, Marie, in 2019, and this will be the couple's first child Monaco's royal family is adding another member! Louis Ducruet — the son of Monaco's Princess Stéphanie and the grandson of Princess Grace (formerly American actress Grace Kelly) — and his wife, Marie Chevallier, are expecting their first child. They shared the news with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday, using their dog's bandana — which read "soon to be big brother" — to share the exciting news. "An adventure is about to begin," they captioned the snap. The...
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!
The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
Delish
King Charles Has Banned One Of Kate Middleton's Preferred Menu Items From All Royal Residences
King Charles is taking a stand against...*checks notes*... foie gras. The Telegraph reported that England's new pen-hating monarch has reportedly banned the controversial food—which is made via the cruel practice of force-feeding ducks/geese until their livers enlarge—from all royal residences. Meaning, it will not be served at any of the following locations: Balmoral Castle (where the royals summer), Sandringham (where the royals spend Christmas), Windsor Castle (which is currently unoccupied), Hillsborough Castle (the royals' official residence in Ireland), and Buckingham Palace (we all know what Buckingham Palace is).
Elizabeth Taylor's older brother only died recently but he was known as the founder of a hippie commune
Baby Elizabeth Taylor with her mother and brother Howard in 1934Credit: Francis Taylor ?; Public Domain Image. Classic Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor (1932 - 2011) had a beloved older brother, Howard Taylor (1929 - 2020).
Billionaire tycoon Richard Branson says no thanks to the offer of debating the death penalty on live TV
The Virgin Group founder has previously been critical of Singapore’s harsh laws on drug smuggling.
Women's Health
Prince Harry Is Traveling to England Over The Holidays To Explain His 'Intent' In Writing His Memoir 'Spare'
Prince Harry is reportedly traveling to England over the holidays to explain his "intent" in writing Spare to the royal family. Harry may fly to the United Kingdom to promote his memoir in early 2023. One insider told the outlet that the royals were “completely caught by surprise” by the...
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Prince Andrew ‘broke down in tears after Charles told him he’d never return to royal duties in intense private meeting’
PRINCE Andrew broke down in tears when the King told him he would never return to Royal duties, it has been reported. The disgraced Duke of York was “totally blindsided” in the tense face-to-face meeting with his brother, who said he must accept his role in public life is over, it was claimed.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland makes surprise appearance on podcast: ‘Hey, mommy!’
Meghan Markle reveals how Prince Harry helped her at her ‘worst point’. The Duchess of Sussex had a surprise guest during the latest episode of her podcast: her mother, Doria Ragland. In a new episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes – titled “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom” –...
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!
Richard Gere and wife Alejandra share 3-year-old son Alexander, a 2-year-old son, and they each have another son from a previous relationship Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are introducing the fun of shadows to their little boy. On Thursday, Alejandra, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from an outdoor walk with her actor husband, 73, and their 3-year-old son Alexander. In the autumnal snap, Gere and Alejandra throw their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below. Alexander follows suit and sticks out his...
tatler.com
‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle
The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
Princess Diana Wasn’t the Only Woman Who King Charles Cheated on With Camilla Parker Bowles
If you thought Princess Diana was the only one of King Charles' exes who saw him and Camilla together, you're wrong. Another woman dumped him for that very reason.
TODAY.com
Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out
Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
Naomi Biden says her wedding dress was inspired by Grace Kelly's royal wedding gown
The dress, designed by Ralph Lauren, also incorporated lace from Jill Biden's wedding gown, Vogue reported.
3D Model of Mary the Mother of Jesus Shows What Her Face Looked Like
scientists at Stanford University claim to have a 3D reconstruction of the Virgin MaryStanford University. The importance of Mother Mary can not be questioned when it comes to the biblical story of how Jesus Christ was born, however, the old biblical scriptures do not do much to explain the appearance of mother Mary. Neither has any physical evidence been discovered from those times showing what she looked like, apart from some early medieval paintings that are considered to be the closes to the actual appearance of mother Mary.
