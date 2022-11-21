ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Silver Linings: Carol Spero

For retired music teacher Carol Spero, retirement meant new ways to impart her love of music to others. A talented pianist, when Spero isn’t striking the keys at her piano in her Lyndhurst home, she is playing for residents on the Menorah Park campus, both within its care units and to larger groups at R.H. Myers Apartments in Beachwood.
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Chinese Restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chinese food is timeless, and arguably the best food to order when wanting to experience a true depth of flavor. While Northeast Ohio may not be home to the expansive Chinese cuisine scenes of other cities in the United States, there are still plenty of options for those of us needing to satisfy a craving for Peking duck, General Tso’s chicken or Mongolian beef.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Burton Carol Management takes over The Luxe

The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beech Brook holiday gift drive Nov. 29

Beech Brook will host its second annual #GivingTuesday Toy Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 29 at 3737 Lander Road in Pepper Pike. All toys and gift cards collected will be distributed to children and families served by Beech Brook at the Lander Road location. For many of the children served whose parents struggle to meet their basic needs, these gifts may be the only ones they receive this holiday season, according to a news release.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland church supplies 'hams and yams for fams'

CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio church is helping feed families in need this Thanksgiving. “One good thing about the hams is they can make a meal out of this for several days, so that’s a good thing,” said John Niedzialek, a parishioner of St. Casimir. “And easy to cook; you just warm them up and so on. The yams, of course, are easy to cook, too, and they’re very nutritious. So, hams and yams for fams.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Here’s how to buy ‘Hamilton’ tickets for $10 when it comes to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Hamilton” is coming to Cleveland and you can be in the room where it happens for as little as $10. Fans of the Tony Award-winning musical can enter a lottery prior to each performance for a chance to purchase the cheap seats. There will be 40 tickets available for $10 for each show. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece opens at the KeyBank State Theatre on Dec. 6 and runs through Jan. 15.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). For over 80 years, this place has been serving fantastic corned beef, which they cook every day in-house. You can't go wrong with a classic corned beef sandwich. They also have hot Reubens with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their Tribe sandwich, which has hot corned beef plus pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. If you like a little dessert with your sandwich, you're in luck because each sandwich comes with a cookie (you can't go wrong with classic chocolate chip). If you just want the meat, Davis also sells their corned beef by the pound.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland ranked 30th-best place to visit by Travel Lemming

Cleveland was ranked as the 30th best place to travel in the world in 2023 on Travel Lemming’s list of 50 best places to travel released Nov. 15, according to a news release. Travel Lemming is a U.S.-based online travel guide read by more than 6 million travelers. Known...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Kay, Daniel

Daniel Kay died Nov. 24. He was born July 12, 1926. He was the beloved husband of the late Harriet (nee Faigel). Loving father of Barbara (Michael-deceased) Blum, Carol (Ken) Peterson and the late Judith Gabriel. Devoted grandfather of Matthew Blum, and step-grandfather of Kim (Mark) Baker, Kenneth Peterson II and great-grandfather of Ashley Stovall, Chari Brugman, Katlyn (Zachary) Schupp and William Schupp. Dear brother of the late Jack (Lillian) Kay, Delores (Norman) Gladstone and Sally (Harry) Weisman.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Wolfe, Shirley

Shirley Wolfe, 90, of Richmond Heights, was born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 15, 1932 and passed away on Nov. 22. Graveside funeral services for Shirley were held at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road, Solon, on Nov. 23. The family received friends at the Lausin / Wolfe residence, 4459...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Former Carrie Cerinos back on market as Glassman sells

The former Carrie Cerino’s Ristorante & Party Center at 8922 Ridge Road in North Royalton is back on the market. Marc Glassman, founder and owner of Marc’s, purchased the vacant restaurant space through a limited liability company called 40 East LLC in December 2021 with the intention to renovate the space into a new restaurant and party center. Those plans now appear to be scrapped with the property back up for sale, according to Tom Jordan, community development director for the city of North Royalton.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
CLEVELAND, OH

