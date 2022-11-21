Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
De Ferranti to represent Arlington Board on Va. Assn. of Counties
Recently re-elected Arlington CountyBoard member Matt de Ferranti will serve as Arlington’s representative to the board of the Virginia Association of Counties for 2023-24. Leadership for the coming year was confirmed during the organization’s 88th annual conference, held in Richmond. De Ferranti is one of six board members representing Region 8, which includes most of Northern Virginia; the 24 board members statewide serve two-year terms.
Inside Nova
'Tis the season: Northern Virginia tree lightings, Santa visits, Christmas parades and more
Looking for ways to usher in the holiday season? Dozens of parades, tree lightings, holiday markets and visits with Santa are happening across Northern Virginia this season. Rocking Around the Boardwalk Holiday Walk of Lights. Nov. 26 to Dec. 31. Neabsco Regional Park, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. pwcva.gov/department/neabsco-regional-park/. Prince William...
Inside Nova
Total jobs still on uptick in N.Va. jurisdictions
The movement was all in the right direction – upward – but total employment across major Northern Virginia localities did not match the most recent national uptick. Year-over-year jobs nationally rose 4 percent to 149.9 million in figures reported Nov. 22 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as the rebound from COVID continues.
Inside Nova
After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Gov. Youngkin to propose mental health agenda
Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left seven dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources. While offering few details to reporters following an annual...
Inside Nova
State soccer tourney quickly becomes popular
The unique four-team Northern Virginia Invitational girls state soccer tournament for Division I private high-school teams began in 2017 and recently completed its fifth tournament this fall. The pandemic prevented a 2020 event. The competition has become quite popular with some six different teams participating over those five seasons. The...
