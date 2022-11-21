ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

WPFO

Portland Thanksgiving Day 4-miler sees boost in participants

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Before feasting on Thanksgiving, Mainers laced up their sneakers to run in the annual Portland Thanksgiving Day 4-miler. It's a race that loops downtown and through the Old Port and the course was crowded Thursday with registration up this year. As of Tuesday organizers told us there...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland's Free Street temporarily opened after months of delays

PORTLAND (WGME) – Free Street in Portland has been temporarily opened, months after construction was supposed to be completed. The ongoing construction is frustrating for area businesses, customers, residents, and pedestrians. "You go up one way and then you have to turn around because they have that blocked off,"...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Christmas tree lighting draws hundreds of spectators in Portland

PORTLAND, ME (WGME)-- After much anticipation, the Christmas tree in Portland’s Monument Square is now merry and bright. Hundreds of people waited for that special moment when the lights came on for the season. This is the first time the tree lighting ceremony has been held in person since...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Missing insulin bag found in Yarmouth after 2-month search

YARMOUTH (WGME) -- After a two-month search, a Maine mom says a bag containing $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes has been found. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley originally posted about the missing bag on Facebook in September. In the post, she said her husband and son drove...
YARMOUTH, ME
WPFO

Maine Mariners host annual holiday food drive

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Mariners are back home Wednesday night, kicking off a holiday homestand. The team is also having its annual food drive at the Cross Insurance Arena. Fans going to the Mariners game against Reading can drop off some non-perishable items outside the ticket office, with...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland pauses plan for 2-day concert in Payson Park

PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland is pushing pause on a plan for a two-day concert at Payson Park, following concerns from both neighbors and city councilors. Portland residents have feelings of both excitement and worry about the proposed festival. "It's a public park, and we feel that it's wrong for...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Free Street in Portland set to reopen following construction delays

PORTLAND (WGME) -- After months of construction, Free Street in Portland is set to finally reopen. The construction project, which started in the spring, has caused headaches for businesses and residents. Construction on High and Free streets, which is in the center of downtown Portland, has been going on since...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Gorham bagel shop delivers over 100 Thanksgiving meals

GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Mister Bagel shop in Gorham continues their tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals for those who otherwise might not have one. The restaurant started this tradition thirteen years ago. The owner of the restaurant, Heather Moody, along with volunteers consisting of Heather's friends, the fire department,...
GORHAM, ME
WPFO

Missing Maine man with intellectual disabilities found safe

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 40-year-old William Broomall. Broomall was last seen Thursday when he left a group home on Forest Avenue. Police describe him as a 5'10", 200-pound white man with brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. Broomall has intellectual...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Thanksgiving travel rush returns with some new habits

The Thanksgiving travel rush is coming with Wednesday expected to be the busiest on the roads in Maine. And while AAA predicts 55 million people will journey 50 miles or more, folks are changing their schedules thanks to more job flexibility. Traditionally, Thanksgiving travel is packed into just a few...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Two rescued from Biddeford fire

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in Biddeford. A captain with the Biddeford Fire Department says crews responded to 16 Dupont Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire reportedly started in an attached garage at a home, but firefighters were able to keep...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WPFO

State police investigating suspicious death in Poland

POLAND (WGME) -- State police confirm a suspicious death is under investigation in Poland and a man has been arrested. According to spokesperson Shannon Moss, says the department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death at a home on Poplar Drive. Detectives along with Evidence Response Technicians were processing the scene all day Thursday.
POLAND, ME
WPFO

One dead, others injured after fatal crash in Portsmouth

Portsmouth (WGME)-- A woman is dead and several others are injured after a crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire early Thursday morning. State police responded to the scene near the Portsmouth traffic circle shortly before 1:30 a.m. and found that a Porsche had rolled over several times after leaving the road, causing several passengers to be ejected.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WPFO

Oxford diner to serve Thanksgiving meal to anyone who needs one

OXFORD (WGME) – A diner in Oxford is making sure everyone has a full plate this Thanksgiving. "Daddy O's" says it will be serving a Thanksgiving meal for anyone who needs or wants one. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin spent Wednesday at the diner as employees got ready for the...
OXFORD, ME
WPFO

Police K-9 stabbed during standoff in Cornish recovering at home

YORK (WGME) -- A police K-9 named Gunther is at home recovering after being stabbed by a standoff suspect in Cornish last week. “As we all count our blessings on Thanksgiving, many of us are thankful for the speedy recovery of Gunther,” the York County Sheriff's Office said. The...
CORNISH, ME

