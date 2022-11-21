Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia Takes Care of Business in 72-45 Win Over Maryland Eastern Shore
Jayden Gardner scored a season-high 26 points to lead the Cavaliers to a comfortable win over the Hawks
Belle Vernon Routs Avonworth in WPIAL Class-3A Title Game
PITTSBURGH — It was the Quinton Martin show on Friday night at Acrisure Stadium, as the junior five-star recruit scored three touchdowns to power Belle Vernon to a 24-7 win over Avonworth in the WPIAL Class-3A championship. Martin had a 32-yard touchdowns reception, a 51-yard punt return for a touchdown, and a 45-yard rushing score. Avonworth was just overmatched and didn’t have an answer for Martin.
Section V boys basketball scores for the 2022-23 season
To report Section V boys basketball scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section V boys basketball scores as soon as possible by emailing sports@democratandchronicle.com. Please include a name and contact number. The Section V boys basketball scores for the 2022-23 season will be listed below by date.
Heart of the Bulldogs:
, The Wortham Bulldogs did not win a district or state championship this season, but in their area playoff loss to Price Carlisle they played with the heart of a champion. Displaying a tenacity synonymous with their nickname, the Bulldogs overcame a three-touchdown deficit in the second quarter to take the lead with a vintage Wortham third quarter. They lost the lead in the fourth quarter, but came back to get within 40-36 late in the game. Out of timeouts and with Carlisle possessing the ball and needing a first down to ice the victory, Wortham gave itself one last chance...
Comments / 0